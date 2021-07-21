Calls to reverse funding cuts for youth services in Ballymun after shocking TV footage

Former Lord Mayor Andrew Montague says cuts to youth services in Ballymun should be reversed

The Government has been urged to reverse funding cuts to youth and early intervention services in Ballymun after shocking television footage of open drug dealing in the area.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Andrew Montague, who chairs the Ballymun Local Drugs Taskforce, said he agreed with a lot of the issues raised in the RTÉ Investigates programme, which also highlighted the growing problem of crack cocaine addiction in the community.

“We’ve serious problems with drug dealing and serious problems with young people growing up in really difficult circumstances,” he told Independent.ie.

“Childhood traumas lead a lot of people into drugs and we really need to up our game to make sure the next generation don’t go through another cycle of it.”

Mr Montague said many of the issues raised in the RTÉ programme were contained in the ‘Ballymun: A Brighter Future’ report, which he wrote earlier this year. He believes early childhood intervention is key to tackling problems in the area.

He said that despite the €800m regeneration of Ballymun, there has been a failure to tackle many of the underlying causes that lead to drug addiction and criminality.

“You can build beautiful new buildings and open new parks, but if children are being exposed to violence, drug taking, attempted suicides or their parents are in prison, those traumas are still going to happen,” he added.

Mr Montague described funding cuts to the Young Ballymun project in 2016 by the previous Government as “a major mistake”. He said one of its programmes, called ‘Ready, Steady, Grow’, was aimed at children under the age of two.

“It was about trying to improve the bond between mothers and babies,” he explained. “They can assess children at very young ages to see how strong that bond is and intervene to help mothers, who often want to do their best but don’t know how.”

He claimed that funding cuts to youth work in Ballymun has resulted in some services being curtailed at weekends and during the summer.

“Sport and youth work are very effective in reducing the problems that we have,” he said. “Restoring funding to some of the youth and sports clubs is critical.”

Mr Montague believes that the need for an increased garda presence is only “part of the solution” to Ballymun’s problems. He claimed the region had the fourth lowest level of gardaí in the country.

“Policing is an issue but it isn’t the ultimate answer,” he said. “It doesn’t change the upbringing for these young people and the real emphasis has to be on supporting them.

“Adequate policing is needed to dampen down the worst excesses of open drug dealing. However, the real answer is to make sure the next generation have a much better chance.”

Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe (FF) said while the RTÉ report may not fully represent “the broad and deep community which thrives in Ballymun”, it highlighted how the illegal drugs industry exploited members of the community.

“The country now knows what Ballymun has been identifying for several years,” he said. “Crack cocaine has changed the pattern of addiction and the sale of illegal drugs in the area and requires a specific intervention.”

Deputy McAuliffe called for the findings of Mr Montague’s report on the future of Ballymun to be implemented in full.

“Once the report is formally received by the Government, I will be seeking a department by department breakdown of its recommendations and a timeline for implementation,” he said.

“This is an issue that has been with our community for decades but that does not mean that we should be resigned to it continuing.”