‘Breakthrough’ in campaign to keep Howth parish hall as a community facility

St Columbanus Hall in Howth, which dates back to 1852, is used by a number of local groups

Howth residents have welcomed “a significant breakthrough” in their campaign to keep a 19th century parish hall for use as a community facility.

Concerns for the future of St Columbanus Hall were first raised in 2019 after plans were unveiled for a new pastoral centre at the rear of the Church of the Assumption in Howth.

It was feared that the hall, a former national school dating back to 1852, could be sold by the parish to help defray the costs of the new development.

St Columbanus Hall, while facilitating parish activities, is also widely used by several local groups. Almost 1,800 people signed a petition calling for it to be retained for community use.

However, earlier this year, progress was made in the ‘Save St Columbanus Hall’ campaign when the parish offered to sell the building to Howth Sutton District Community Centre (HSDCC) for 50pc of its market value.

At the organisation’s AGM this month, members voted unanimously in favour of buying the hall. Funds left over from the sale of the former Edros sports centre two decades ago will be used if the deal goes through.

Detailed negotiations are now set to get under way with parish authorities regarding the potential sale. It’s understood the agreement will hinge on the church receiving planning permission from Fingal County Council for its own pastoral centre.

Howth resident Eamon Reid, who led the campaign to save St Columbanus Hall, said the decision to advance discussions on the purchase of the building represented “significant progress”.

He believes the proposal to sell the hall to HSDCC has the support of the wider Howth community.

He described the church’s offer to sell the property at a heavily discounted rate as “generous”, and praised Howth Parish for maintaining St Columbanus Hall in good condition over the years.

He said the proposed deal would secure the future of the “historic” building and provide a state-of-the-art community centre for Howth.

“While there is still a considerable distance left to run in achieving our goal, the unanimous agreement of HSDCC members to support the purchase of the hall represents a significant breakthrough,” Mr Reid said. “I wish all parties well in their efforts.”

Fr Gerry Tanham, who recently retired as parish priest in Howth, said the offer to sell was “not a done deal”, but was an option being explored.

“We’d certainly like it to happen, but it is subject to a number of factors, including planning permission for our own centre and agreement for any such sale from the diocese,” he said.

“I imagine it will be next summer before we know if we are in a position to proceed. In the meantime, further discussions will take place between all interested parties.”