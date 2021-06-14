Bike-sharing scheme expands across north county Dublin

Hugh Cooney, CEO Bleeper, Mayor of Fingal, councillor David Healy and David Storey, Fingal's Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel

Mayor of Fingal, councillor David Healy, with local councillor Karen Power and David Storey, Fingal's Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel

A popular bike-sharing scheme has been expanded to five coastal towns across north county Dublin as part of an initiative to promote more “active travel”.

Fingal County Council today confirmed that the Bleeper bikes initiative – launched as a pilot project in Blanchardstown in 2018 – is now available in Balbriggan, Rush, Donabate, Portrane and Skerries.

The scheme allows cyclists to ‘grab & go’ on a Bleeper bike for rates as low as €1 per hour. The distinctive bikes, which are GPS enabled, are easy to use with no complicated docking procedure, according to the council.

Users must download an app to register for the service and can then pick up any available Bleeper bike across Fingal by scanning a QR code to unlock it.

Once cyclists arrive in an area where Bleeper operates, they can leave the bike at any parking stand near their destination and lock it manually.

As there is no requirement to use special docking stations, the scheme offers users the flexibility to park a bike where they need to. Mayor of Fingal, Councillor David Healy, welcomed the expansion of the scheme.

“Fingal residents have taken to cycling in a big way and Fingal County Council, along with Bleeper, are providing a really high-quality service,” he said. “I would encourage anyone interested to download the app and get out for a cycle soon.”

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, Annmarie Farrelly, said cycling schemes like Bleeper are key to Fingal’s transport strategy.

“Offering sustainable and healthy modes of active travel to Fingal residents and visitors is vitally important,” she said. “We live in a rapidly growing county, which can provide challenges for busy town centres.

“Bike sharing – and cycling in general – facilitates people visiting towns while also reducing traffic congestion. It’s just one element of an overall approach to travel that gives priority to cyclists, pedestrians and public transport, with an aim to make active travel the mode of choice for journeys under 5km.”

David Storey, Fingal County Council’s Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, added: “Bleeper bikes offer everyone access to affordable, sustainable transport, whether they are commuting, cycling to the shops, or simply enjoying the outdoors this summer.”

Hugh Cooney, chief executive of Bleeper, described the expansion of the scheme as a sign of the growing demand for cycling in Fingal.

“We’ve worked closely with Fingal County Council to grow Bleeper’s coverage within the county over the past few years and we’re delighted to bring our service to a new set of communities,” he said.

Bleeper bikes are now available across Fingal in Swords, Malahide, Howth, Blanchardstown, Skerries, Balbriggan, Donabate, Portrane, Rush, Portmarnock, Sutton, Baldoyle, Castleknock, Ongar, Clonsilla and throughout the Dublin 15 area.