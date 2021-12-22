Appeal to help Dubliner Matt Murphy walk again after diving accident on holiday in Mexico

Matt Murphy, injured in an accident in Mexico, pictured with friends David Monahan, Liam Hegarty and Paddy MacGabhann

Friends and relatives of a Dubliner who suffered a serious spinal injury in Mexico are aiming to raise €250,000 to help him walk again.

Matt Murphy (26), from Skerries, was enjoying a boat tour with friends off the coast of Cancun during the summer. While diving into the water, he struck a shallow sandbank and fractured his C5 vertebrae.

Matt underwent emergency surgery in Mexico but has been left with limited function in his arms and has no control of his triceps, hands or lower body. However, doctors say his spinal cord is still intact, raising hopes for his recovery.

The avid traveller and rock climbing enthusiast had decided to go to Mexico to volunteer with a coral reef restoration project and planned to finish his trip by taking a yoga instructor course.

After being repatriated to Ireland, he was initially cared for at the spinal unit of the Mater Hospital and is continuing his treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Matt, who studied engineering at DIT, is described by his friends as “the most kind, adventurous, fun-loving character, who makes it his mission to bring happiness to everyone he meets”.

Although he has limited bodily functions, Matt has been making slow progress and is determined to walk again.

It’s believed he will need a more aggressive treatment regime and all options – in Ireland and abroad – are being considered. This may include stem cell, exoskeleton and bio-electric treatments.

Friends say while Matt’s positivity has been “unshaken” throughout his ordeal, the first 12 months will be crucial to his recovery.

A fundraising page set up to pay for Matt’s treatment has received a staggering 4,700 donations, with almost €170,000 of a €250,000 target achieved to date.

Matt’s friend Liam Hegarty told Independent.ie they have been “completely blown away” by people’s generosity.

“We never expected anything like this when starting the campaign or imagined how much it would take off,” he said. “We raised over €100,000 in the first 48 hours.

“Our main aim is to ensure that Matt receives the best possible care. I want to thank everyone out there for supporting my best friend and his dream to walk again.”

Donations can be made to the fundraising page here.