Anna Parnell just the fifth woman honoured with a plaque on streets of Dublin

Historian Dr Margaret Ward, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and Lucy Keaveney, who proposed the plaque to Anna Parnell, at the unveiling on O’Connell Street. Pic: Damien Eagers

Just five women have been honoured with commemorative plaques by Dublin City Council, it has been revealed.

The figure emerged as a plaque in honour of Anna Parnell, founder of the Ladies’ Land League, was unveiled at AIB Bank on O’Connell Street by Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland. The building was home to the organisation between 1881 and 1882.

She joins Margaret Keogh, Constance Markievicz, Iris Murdoch and Hanna Sheehy Skeffington in being honoured with a plaque.

Described as “a feminist and a radical”, Anna Parnell, the younger sister of Home Rule leader Charles Stewart Parnell, was born in the family’s Avondale estate in Wicklow in 1852.

She became the organising secretary of the Ladies’ Land League in 1881, which went on to have 500 branches nationwide.

With the banning of the Irish National Land League in October 1881, Anna Parnell and her colleagues led the ‘No-Rent’ campaign, travelling around the country to spread their message.

After the Kilmainham Treaty led to the ending of the ‘No-Rent’ campaign, Charles Stewart Parnell and the National Land League leadership put pressure on Anna and her associates to take on a purely charitable role.

However, she resisted this, and following the dissolution of the Ladies’ Land League in August 1882, never spoke to her brother again.

Anna Parnell spent her final years living under a pseudonym in Devon, England, were she died in a drowning accident on September 20, 1911, at the age of 59.

The O’Connell Street plaque was proposed by retired teacher Lucy Keaveney, who also campaigned for a Government-funded restoration of Anna Parnell’s grave in 2017.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Lord Mayor of Dublin said: “Anna Parnell does not feature prominently in the many history books. That is an omission, and this plaque is a small but significant step in giving her due recognition.”

The decision to erect the plaque was made by the Dublin City Council Commemorations and Naming Committee.

The Commemorative Plaques Scheme is intended to facilitate the formal commemoration of people, organisations and events that have made a unique and significant contribution to the life or history of the city.

Nominees must have died at least 20 years previously or have passed the centenary of their birth, whichever is earlier.

Councillor Míchéal Mac Donncha (SF), who chairs the committee, said: “The Commemorative Plaques Scheme allows the city to formally commemorate people who have made a significant contribution to the life of Dublin.

“This is only the fifth of our commemorative plaques to honour a woman, and we hope to see many more such applications in the future.”