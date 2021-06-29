€200m apartment development in Whitehall is refused permission

An artist's impression of the proposed Hartfield Place development on the Swords Road in Whitehall

An artist's impression of the proposed Hartfield Place development on the Swords Road in Whitehall

A high-rise apartment development on Dublin’s northside has been refused planning permission.

Hartfield Place, a €200m high-density development, was planned for a prime site on the Swords Road site in Whitehall.

The application for 475 apartments across seven blocks was submitted as a fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) by Eastwise Construction Limited.

However, an Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the development, which was located between Santry and Drumcondra, and close to Dublin City University and Beaumont Hospital.

The proposed development, which ranged between four and eight storeys in height, also included provision for a creche and café.

Dublin City Council planners had recommended that permission be refused on the basis that the development did not contain a minimum of 20pc publicly accessible open space, which it said contravened the zoning objective of the lands.

It also believed the plan was “deficient” in communal open space and was therefore contrary to the provisions of the Dublin City Development Plan.

Local residents who objected to the scheme claimed it would have represented an “over-development” of the site.

Councillor Patricia Roe (SD) told Independent.ie it was “a welcome change” to see An Bord Pleanála accepting the recommendation of Dublin City Council’s planners in reaching its decision to refuse permission.

She said while she was in favour of the provision of housing on the site, she had concerns about the heights proposed under the SHD application.

There is existing planning permission from Dublin City Council for 374 apartments on the Whitehall site, which the developer had tried to increase by over 100 units through the SHD process.

A further 18 apartments are now being sought by Eastwise Construction Limited under a revised planning application to the local authority.

Dublin City Council intends to seek further clarification from the developer before making a decision on the revised application.