New €80 fine for illegal parking on footpaths ‘must be enforced’

Illegal parking on footpaths has become a growing problem in a number of northside areas. Pic: @GardaTraffic

Fines for parking in a cycle track, bus lane or footpath, were doubled to €80 earlier this month. Pic: @GardaTraffic

A disability campaign group has called on gardaí and Dublin City Council to clamp down on illegal parking on footpaths across the city.

Fines for several offences, including parking in a cycle track, bus lane or on a footpath, were doubled to €80 earlier this month. However, Access For All Ireland described the new measure as “an empty gesture” without increased enforcement.

Bernard Mulvany, co-founder of the disability advocacy group, said parking on footpaths had become “a significant problem”, especially in the Fairview, Marino and Griffith Avenue areas.

“My 12-year-old daughter is a wheelchair user and regularly has access impeded by irresponsible parking,” he said. “The situation is particularly bad along Fairview Strand on weekends when matches are taking place in the park.

“The main problem is drivers’ lack of awareness about the impact illegal parking has on people with disabilities or mobility issues. Parking on footpaths just seems to be getting worse in Fairview and is now an everyday occurrence.

“My daughter often says she’s not disabled, it’s society that’s disabling her. I would ask people to think of that before they park on a footpath. You only become aware of the problem when it directly affects you.”

Mr Mulvany said disability rights campaigners would continue to post photos on social media of any illegal parking they encounter.

“There’s no point doubling the fines if you’re not going to double the enforcement,” he added. “It’s completely meaningless.”

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) said the issue has been raised “multiple times” with Dublin City Council. “I regularly receive representations about parking on footpaths,” he said. “Dublin City Council needs to do more.”

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said illegal parking on footpaths impacts wheelchair users, senior citizens and parents with buggies or prams.

“The city-bound side of Fairview Strand is a clearway in the morning but this is often ignored by motorists who park their cars on the carriageway, causing tailbacks as far as Clontarf,” he said.

“Sometimes, car owners will park entirely on the footpath to keep out of the clearway, blocking it completely with no regard for others. I would like to see these cars towed away.”

Dublin City Council said it was aware of “parking issues” in the Fairview area.

“Dublin Street Parking Services has been patrolling the area and enforcing as necessary,” a spokesperson said.

“Dublin City Council also welcomes the recent increase in the fixed penalty notice charge and the upcoming increase of the clamping release fee.

“Both of these will greatly assist our efforts in dealing with illegal parking issues, especially those offences which cause accessibility issues for pedestrians.”

The garda press office said details of fixed costs penalty notices for blocking footpaths or parking in disabled spots are regularly posted on social media by Garda Traffic.

A spokesperson said: “Dublin City Council and Dublin Street Parking Services can clamp and tow away vehicles. Traffic wardens also have an ability to enforce laws relating to illegal parking.”