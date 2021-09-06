Teenagers’ street art project bringing colour to the north inner city

The launch of the Playful City mural, in partnership with Hubspot and Swan Youth Service, at the William Street flats complex in Dublin's north inner city. Pic: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Kelvin Thawe, Demi Duffy, Jennifer Falagan, Paulin Zihindula, Katelyn Keogh, Amy O Brien, George Njera and Patrice Zihindula at the unveiling of the Playful City mural, in partnership with Hubspot and Swan Youth Service. Pic: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

As the country emerges from lockdown, a north inner city project is helping local youth express their “frustrations and hopes” through street art.

The walls of William Street flats have come alive with colour after young people from Swan Youth Service unveiled a mural and micro art installation.

The project was developed through workshops run by A Playful City, a not-for-profit organisation, and was funded by local tech company Hubspot.

Assisted by internationally acclaimed illustrators and designers, the young participants were asked to reflect on the connections between emotional wellbeing, respect, identity and inclusion.

The Soar Foundation, a mental health group for teenagers, also collaborated with the project, along with spoken word poets and an all-female street art collective.

Those who participated in the initiative come from a variety of backgrounds and are aged between 14 and 22. They either live in the north east inner city or attend local youth services.

According to the project’s organisers, some youth in the community have experienced challenges such as racism, bereavement, mental health issues, homelessness and overcrowding.

However, they were also found to have a wide range of hobbies, talents and interests, ranging from sports and filmmaking to singing and the arts.

Naomi Murphy, of A Playful City, said community participation projects can make for a more inclusive community that young people can feel ownership and pride over.

“This project has brought joy, creativity and connectivity to the community of Dublin 1, which has suffered a lot of setbacks during the past year,” she said.

“The key message of the mural is around social inclusion and providing spaces and opportunities to have young people’s voices heard in their own communities.

“The mural represents the young people’s artistic expression of their experiences over the past year, such as stress and mental health issues, while also coupled with positive feelings of pride and excitement.”

Ms Murphy told Independent.ie they hope to carry out similar work at different locations around the city in the future, once funding can be secured.

“We have really enjoyed working with Swan Youth Service and Hubspot,” she added.