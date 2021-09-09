Soccer-mad Dublin teen ‘stronger than cancer diagnosis’, say pals

A soccer-mad Dublin teenager, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, has been described as “stronger than his diagnosis” by friends and supporters.

Cian O’Donnell Gunesdogdu (17), from Sheriff Street, was playing football with friends earlier this year when he collapsed. He was brought to hospital for tests, but later experienced ongoing headaches that required further investigation.

His family and friends were devastated when doctors discovered that Cian has a form of brain cancer. The sixth year Leaving Cert student at St Joseph’s Fairview has been praised for his “strength and courage” since learning of his condition a few months ago.

Cian, who plays soccer with Sheriff Youth, has been described by his supporters as “an incredible young man”.

His story has touched the hearts of the entire north inner city community and a major fundraising effort is now under way to support him as he embarks on his treatment.

The campaign is being spearheaded by staff at Little Treasures Community Creche on Sheriff Street, where Cian’s mother, Sharon, works.

Bernie Rafferty, a staff member at the creche, said the whole community is united behind Cian and his family.

“He’s a lovely, quiet lad who is mad about football and keeping fit in the gym,” she told Independent.ie.

“We know Cian all his life as he was in the creche with us as a baby. He’s my son Adam’s best pal – this has been very tough on all his friends and family.”

Several events, from cake sales and raffles, to sponsored walks and bingo nights, have been organised by Cian’s supporters.

A very successful ‘Kickabout for Cian’ football event – in which he briefly participated – was held last week.

A Dublin TD has also lent his support to the cause and will take part in a Half Ironman challenge to raise funds for the campaign.

Deputy Gary Gannon (SD) revealed he had only recently learned to swim so he could participate in the event, which takes place at Lough Cutra Castle in Galway this Saturday.

“Cian has shown enormous strength over the last few months,” he said.

Donations can be made on www.gofund.me.com