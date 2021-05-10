Snapshots of days gone by in north county Dublin

Councillor David Healy and Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly, launch the new booklet Snapshots of Fingal's Past. Pic: Shane O'Neill

An aerial image of Swords village taken in the 1940s. Image courtesy of Bernadette Marks, Swords Historical Society

This aerial photo from the 1940s shows a virtually unrecognisable Swords when it was just a main street surrounded by green fields – with not a housing estate or shopping centre in sight.

It’s just one of many old images taken from a newly launched booklet which provides a fascinating insight into Fingal’s rich heritage and history.

‘Snapshots of Fingal’s Past’ was jointly produced by Fingal County Council and the Fingal Heritage Network. It features contributions from members of local heritage groups and historical societies across the county.

The publication includes a selection of rare photographs and tells the stories behind them.

Among the highlights are a postcard of Red Island in Skerries from the turn of the 20th century; the story of the Malahide Flower Show in 1902; and a photo of nurses working at St Ita’s Hospital in Portrane in 1914.

The project was originally a virtual exhibition and series of videos and was a category winner in the National Heritage Week Awards 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Fingal Mayor Councillor David Healy said the book encapsulates the variety of Fingal’s past with stories ranging from the Blanchardstown Brass Band to memories of the famous Howth 17 sailing boats.

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly, noted that the book is dedicated to three members of Fingal’s Heritage Network who passed away during the course of the project.

“It is a fitting tribute to those who have contributed so much to recording Fingal’s heritage,” she said.

Fingal Heritage Officer Christine Baker added: “As good as the digital world is for connecting people, we felt there is nothing quite like having something in your hand.”

Copies of the free booklet are available from the Fingal Heritage Office.