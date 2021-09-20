Shackleton Garden opens to the public after €400k restoration

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was a guest as Fingal Mayor Seána Ó Rodaigh unveiled a plaque at the restored Shackleton Gardens in Clonsilla. Pic: Coalesce

The famous Shackleton Garden in west Dublin has opened to the public after the completion of an ambitious restoration project.

Since acquiring the Clonsilla-based gardens in 2017, Fingal County Council has worked to open it as a public amenity and tourist. The project has benefited from a €400,000 investment from the council and Fáilte Ireland.

The scheme involved the rebuilding of large sections of the garden walls, the upgrading of paths and the restoration of buildings.

The project was officially opened by Fingal Mayor Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh, in the presence of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and members of the Shackleton family, who have a long association with garden excellence in Ireland.

The gardens, which are located inside a 1.5-acre walled area, are home to a wide range of rare and exotic plants, including an important collection of herbaceous perennials, grown in large flower borders.

During the 1980s, the Shackleton Garden was included in ‘The Good Gardens Guide’ and given two stars – the highest accolade awarded by the publication.

Fingal County Council said it will continue to use the detailed 1994 plant list compiled by the Shackleton family as a baseline for the continued management of the collection.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said that Fingal County Council, along with volunteers and contractors, had worked tirelessly over the past few years to restore the gardens.

“It is an absolute delight to see the massive amount of work that has gone into this project,” she said. “I look forward to seeing Fingal residents and visitors enjoying this wonderful addition to the Dublin 15 area.”

Chief executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly, said: “The garden will provide a fantastic tourist attraction for Dublin 15 and will be an excellent addition to the Liffey Valley Trail in Fingal.”

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development with Fáilte Ireland, added: “Developing must-visit attractions for domestic and international visitors is a key part of our post-Covid recovery.

“Fáilte Ireland is committed to developing world-class attractions around Ireland and we are excited to see the Shackleton Garden open its doors to visitors.

“The walled gardens and glasshouses have been beautifully restored and new signage and interpretation has been installed to tell the story of this fantastic collection of plants and enhance the visitor experience.”

Shackleton Garden is open to the public from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1pm on Fridays.