Raheny special needs school looking to raise €100,000 for sensory play area

A special needs school on Dublin’s northside is aiming to raise €100,000 to provide an outdoor sensory play area for its pupils.

St Michael’s House Special National School in Raheny has embarked on the ambitious fundraising venture with a view to commencing work on the project next Easter.

The facility will be located on a green at the front of the school, which was used as an additional outdoor area for pupils during the pandemic.

The school, which was founded in the 1970s and rebuilt in 2012, caters for 52 pupils with a moderate intellectual disability, aged between four and 18. There are nine teachers and 25 special needs assistants, in addition to ancillary staff.

Rachel McGrath, the school’s principal, believes the provision of a sensory playground will help facilitate movement breaks and reduce stress levels for pupils.

She said the area would feature a wheelchair accessible carousal, a hammock, a range of specially adapted swings and an embankment slide.

“All this equipment will help address our pupils’ sensory needs, keeping them calm while allowing them to have fun,” she said.

As no grants are available from the Department of Education, the project will need to be funded entirely through voluntary donations and charity events.

Ms McGrath said she had been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of the public since they launched a GoFundMe page last week.

“One person donated €1,000 and we don’t even know who he is,” she revealed.

While some parents are taking part in actual and virtual marathons to raise money for the playground project, the school will be hosting a number of fundraising events in the coming months, including bake sales, sponsored walks and a Christmas market.

For her part, Ms McGrath – a devoted Man United fan – will have to wear a Liverpool jersey for a day. She added that they also hoped to receive support for the initiative through sponsorship from businesses.

Donations can be made to the school’s GoFundMe page.