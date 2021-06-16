Meet the man bringing Hope to craft beer lovers on the northside

Des McSwiggan at the Hope brewery in Kilbarrack, where they have created more than 25 different beers. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A northside brewing company found new customers during lockdown, despite the initial uncertainty casued by the Covid pandemic.

Kilbarrack-based Hope Beer lost over 70pc of its customer base – along with its export and contract brewing trade – when bars and restaurants were forced to close in March last year.

However, as consumer habits changed during lockdown, the brewery experienced a welcome bounce in takeaway sales which saw it shift its production from kegs to cans.

Des McSwiggan founded Hope in 2015 with three friends – Wim de Jongh, Jeanne Mahony and Paul Ritico – “who shared a passion for beer and business”. He believes the demographic of craft beer consumers is changing all the time.

“They can be any age from mid-20s up to mid-70s,” he said. “I think people started to experiment with different beers while they were stuck at home during lockdown. We definitely found new customers during Covid.”

Hope produces a core range of five distinct beer styles, all brewed, bottled, canned and kegged at the company’s headquarters at Howth Junction Business Park, where eight people are employed.

Apart from the distinctive artwork on each bottle or can, there is a novel story behind every beer. Their bestselling Hop-On Session IPA – which features an image of the DART – is inspired by the famous tale of two teens who, in 1985, hopped on a train to Dún Laoghaire, took a boat to the UK, boarded a flight in London and ended up in New York.

Other notable names in the Hope range include Handsome Jack IPA, Grunt Wheat Beer, Passifyoucan Pale Ale and Underdog Hoppy Lager.

While the Hope Beer range can be found in some bars and off-licences on the southside, Des explained that the company has been more dominant in the north Dublin market.

“It’s down to a bit of luck of geography that so many of the really strong independent off-licences happen to be on the northside,” he said.

Hope has also exported its beers to Italy, France, Russia – and even Kazakhstan on one occasion – although Des insisted this will not distract them from focusing on the Dublin market.

Des revealed that Hope has created more than 25 beers over the years, trying to cater for as wide a range of individual tastes as possible.

The company is heavily reliant on word-of-mouth advertising, social media and “boots on the ground” when forming relationships with local bars and restaurants.

Des is greatly encouraged by commitments he has received from bar owners to continue stocking Hope beers when they emerge from lockdown. He told Independent.ie the company is now planning to slowly build up its keg production volumes as pubs reopen.

“We have to be careful in case we face some sort of a lockdown again,” he said. “Beer in kegs can’t be turned into beer in cans – it will end up going down the sink.”