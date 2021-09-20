Items found during dig at site of former St Anne’s Park mansion to go on display

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland with Brendan O'Neill, UCD School of Archaeology at the launch of the St Anne's Park Community Archaeology Pilot Programme. Pic: Fennells

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland with Kathrina Temiraeva and Dave Swift from Claoibh Mobile Museum at the launch of the St Anne's Park Community Archaeology Pilot Programme. Pic: Fennells

A new pilot project highlighting Dublin’s diverse archaeology is to run for the next three months at St Anne’s Park in Raheny.

The programme, officially launched over the weekend by Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, will include an exhibition of items uncovered during a recent archaeological dig on the site of the former Victorian mansion at St Anne’s.

The St Anne’s Park Community Archaeology Pilot Programme is an initiative of Dublin City Council, with grant support from the Heritage Council and Creative Ireland.

Between now and November, it will feature a series of live re-enactments, demonstration digs, exhibitions, online talks and walking tours. All programme events are free of charge.

A series of ‘Living History’ displays will take place monthly, with the initial event last Saturday focusing on the Vikings and the Battle of Clontarf. Ireland in the 16th century will be the theme next month, followed by the War of Independence in November.

Primary school pupils also had the opportunity to take part in ‘The Big Dig’, a replica Viking house and workshop excavation for children aged 5-12 years, led by a team of professional archaeologists and educators.

A special day aimed at primary and secondary school students will be held once a month during the programme.

An exhibition about the park, the Guinness family and the original St Anne’s Mansion will take place for the duration of the project. This will include a display of architectural fragments recovered from the house during recent excavations.

The dig, which took place over three days in July, aimed to establish the extent of subsurface remains of St Anne’s Mansion, which dates back to 1873 and was once intended as the official residence of the Taoiseach before it was destroyed by a fire in 1943.

St Anne’s Park is a former estate built up from 1835 by two great-grandsons of Arthur Guinness – brothers Arthur and Benjamin Lee Guinness. It was sold to Dublin Corporation in 1939 for £55,000 and developed for housing and as a public park.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said generations of Dubliners had formed “a deep connection” with the park.

“Through this free project, communities will have an opportunity to participate in a wide-ranging programme and discover the rich cultural history of the park and the city’s archaeological heritage in a number of engaging ways,” she said.

Leslie Moore, City Parks Superintendent, said the council was eager to share discoveries from the archaeological testing of the St Anne’s house site as part of the programme.

Charles Duggan, Heritage Officer with Dublin City Council, added: “We are excited for people of all ages to engage with the rich cultural heritage and history of St Anne’s Park.”