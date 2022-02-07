How an attack by a German U-boat sowed the seeds for the building of Dublin’s Réalt na Mara statue on the Bull Wall 50 years ago

The 'Réalt na Mara' (Star of the Sea) statue at the Bull Wall in Clontarf, erected 50 years ago this year. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Bill Nelson at the 'Réalt na Mara' (Star of the Sea) statue at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Pic: Steve Humphreys

The story of one Dublin Bay’s most recognisable landmarks, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, has its origins in an attack by a German U-boat during the First World War.

After a 22-year campaign, the iconic 70-foot memorial to Our Lady at the end of the Bull Wall in Dollymount, known as Réalt na Mara (Star of the Sea), was officially unveiled on September 24, 1972.

It followed two decades of tireless fundraising by a dedicated group of dock workers and trade unionists, who had to overcome planning problems, rising costs and clashes with the church hierarchy along the way.

The idea for a memorial was first mooted at a retreat held for dockers in the Roebuck Centre in June 1950. The original intention was to have the statue erected in time for the Marian year in 1954, but this ambitious timeline proved beyond them.

A committee, mainly comprising of Marine Port Union members, had been formed, with treasurer William Nelson playing a pivotal role in seeing the project through to its fruition.

Nelson, a father-of-11 from City Quay, had worked as a seafarer from an early age and spent all his life around Dublin’s docklands. On May 2, 1917, during the First World War, his coal ship came under attack by the Germans off the coast of Antrim.

From the deck of a German U-boat, Nelson managed to successfully negotiate the release of all crew before their ship, The Derrymore, was blown up. The incident had a profound effect on him, according to his grandson Bill Nelson.

“He credited his survival to his devotion to Our Lady and this later inspired him to get involved in the memorial campaign,” he said. “He was determined to get the statue erected so it would watch over and protect Dublin Port workers and seafarers.”

By the end of the 1950s, almost £10,000 had been donated to the project, largely through collections outside Dublin churches. Subscribers who gave more than one guinea received a signed certificate to mark their contribution.

In 1961, it looked like the campaign was finally making inroads when a site in Ringsend was identified.

In front of a large crowd, the foundation and inscription stone were blessed by the Apostolic Nuncio, Cardinal Agagianian, in the presence of Dublin Archbishop John Charles McQuaid.

However, the site was later abandoned due to the ESB’s development plans for a power station in Poolbeg. Undeterred, William Nelson continued his search for alternative locations, clashing with city planners and church authorities along the way.

“Even though the statue was being funded through public donations, there was a sense that the church was hijacking the project in terms of the proposed design,” Bill said.

“At one stage, there was even talk of something along the scale of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, which was not what the committee had envisaged.”

Other locations in Howth and Clontarf met with local objections. In Clontarf, residents were largely supportive of a memorial, but expressed concerns over flooding along the promenade.

A site at the end of the 2km stretch of the Bull Wall was eventually identified and planning permission secured. Fittingly, the bronze statue of Our Lady, sculpted by Cecil King, resembled the pose on the miraculous medal worn by William Nelson.

The statue, set upon three towering pillars made from Connemara marble, cost £17,000. Floodlighting was later added and, in 1978, 12 crystals donated by Waterford Glass were embedded in the statue’s halo.

Bill told Independent.ie his grandfather’s intention was always that the statue would face towards the people of Dublin who had helped pay for it. The achievement had been a major source of pride to him until his death in 1984 at the age of 91.

“He was a very quiet man by nature, but was also very determined,” Bill said. “This statue stands as a monument to all those who gave of their time so willingly and saw a difficult project through to completion.”

Bill, who sees himself as a custodian of his grandfather’s legacy, gives regular talks to historical societies and local groups about the origins of Réalt na Mara. He plans to hold a number of commemorative events as the official 50th anniversary of the statue approaches in September.

Bill believes funding of up to €20,000 is now required to carry out necessary repairs to the base of the monument. He is hopeful that heritage funding for the works can be sourced by Dublin City Council or Dublin Port Company, who are responsible for its maintenance.