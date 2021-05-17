How afternoon tea deliveries helped keep this Dublin café afloat during lockdown 

A Dublin café owner has revealed how his afternoon tea delivery service has helped keep his business afloat during Covid-19.

Ray O’Neill, originally from Raheny, runs the popular SLICE in Stoneybatter and The Cake Café, off Camden Street, which also did corporate and domestic catering and speciality cakes.

Both businesses were thriving until Covid-19 restrictions forced him to close in March 2020.

“A sizeable percentage of our trade was literally wiped out overnight,” Ray said. “All our corporate bookings and cake orders were cancelled indefinitely. I needed to think fast as the bills still had to be paid.”

After two weeks, he partially reopened SLICE by offering a takeaway service through a hatch in the door. But with all his staff now on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, it was very much a one-man operation to keep the show on the road.

“Fortunately, I am a trained chef and baker, so I was able to make all the bread and cakes myself,” Ray told Independent.ie. “It was a long slog but enjoyable at the same time. Myself and my partner Jack would go in early each morning, set everything up and display it in the window.”

Such was the huge support from the local community in Stoneybatter, Ray was in a position to bring most of his staff back. Because of the restrictions on indoor dining, SLICE was transformed from a café into a shop, stocking everything from Gubeen cheese and cured meats to Lilliput oils and vinegars.

But Ray faced a different set of challenges with Cake Café. The business is based in a courtyard, just off Camden Street, but must be accessed through a laneway and bookshop.

“There is effectively no passing trade and we were not able to adapt the café in the same way we did with SLICE,” he explained. That’s when he came up with the concept of an afternoon tea home delivery service.

“I began thinking about what our customers loved most about the café – and it was our afternoon tea. If people couldn’t come to our courtyard to enjoy it, I decided to bring it directly to people’s homes instead.”

In April 2020, he began to trial the afternoon tea delivery service one day a week to test the level of demand, but it now operates Tuesday to Saturday due to its popularity.

Each afternoon tea box contains mini sandwiches, cakes, cookies and scones with homemade jam and cream. The package also comes with a selection of Niks Teas and a cheeky glass of prosecco cocktail per person.

Everything is freshly made in-house and, according to Ray, it was particularly gratifying to see afternoon tea packages being delivered to people who were socially isolating.

“It was a lovely way for families to connect with relatives during the lockdown,” he said. “It gave people a real lift.”

Ray, who trained at the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork, also offers baking classes via Zoom, which are open to individual groups or for corporate teambuilding events.