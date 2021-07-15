How acting has given this homeless Dublin man ‘hope of a better life’

John Gorman filming with Kevin Flanagan and Philip Kidd on the set of Talk To Me

John Gorman shows a photo of his favourite film, Scarface, in a scene from the documentary, Talk To Me

A HOMELESS man who gained praise from across the globe after starring in a charity movie, is now dreaming of more acting roles.

John Gorman (45), originally from Ballymun, north Dublin, had been sleeping rough and dealing with drug addiction, but has been clean for almost 16 months.

He lost his mother Terry (42) to bowel cancer as a young man, and spent time in and out of prison for various robberies and drug-related offences.

However, John is now accepting help from homeless services and sees acting as something that’s given him “hope” of a better life.

“I’d never done any acting,” John told Independent.ie. “When I was asked to take part in a film, I couldn’t believe it. I was nervous but I just took to it, I loved it - it gave me something to get up for.”

Kevin Flanagan, a filmmaker and volunteer for the Order of Malta Knight Run - which provides food and other services to the homeless in Dublin – met John last winter, and put him in front of the camera for his film, A Dublin Christmas Carol.

Kevin was “blown away” by John, and asked would he go in front of the camera again to tell his life story for the documentary, Talk To Me, to raise funds for the Knight Run.

“Everyone was fascinated by this homeless person we had in A Dublin Christmas Carol,” Kevin said. “I’d have to say ‘He isn’t an actor, he’s actually homeless’, and the whole thing took on more meaning.

“He never missed a rehearsal. John’s mind-blowing. The viewer really sees the person behind the sleeping bag, that this is a human being with an incredible story who’s come such a long way.

“He has such an incredible stage presence. He was just a natural,” Kevin added.

Fans got in touch from across the globe, and the homeless actor feels he could have found his “meaning in life”. If he could get more film work, it would be a “dream come true”.

“Even if it was six months away, I’d just really look forward to it every single day,” John said. “If I could be that person to help others think they can kick an addiction, get back on track, off the streets - that would mean the world to me.”

John, who’s been clean for 16 months, regrets any hurt he previously caused and just wants to start a new life. He’s currently living in homeless accommodation in Dublin but hopes to find a home of his own.

“I feel guilty, as I can’t say sorry to people for ruining their lives in the past, and I just wish I could,” John said.

“I’ve told 100pc truth about my life and the mistakes I made in the documentary. I’ve talked about getting into trouble, losing members of my family to cancer and just becoming completely lost when my mother, my wall, died.

“Acting is helping me rebuild that wall. I feel so much stronger and I know inside, I’ve changed.”

Talk To Me is available on YouTube. Donations can be made to the Order of Malta Knight Run