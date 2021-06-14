Griolladh toastie entrepreneurs take on Bray to Malahide trek for charity

Jacob Long and Jack Brennan, founders of Griolladh, will take on the marathon trek this Saturday in aid of the Capuchin Day Centre

An enterprising Dublin duo will mark the success of their lockdown food business by embarking on “an absolutely mental adventure” to raise money for a homeless charity this weekend.

Jacob Long and Jack Brennan, founders of the Griolladh chain of toasted cheese trucks, will set out on a gruelling 45km trek from Bray to Malahide this Saturday, June 19, to raise much-needed funds for the Capuchin Day Centre.

They first started the business from a converted trailer in Malahide one year ago this week. The food trucks, which now employ 40 people, will operate in five permanent locations across Dublin this summer, with the latest branch set to open in Dundrum in July.

To coincide with their first anniversary, a percentage of Griolladh’s sales will be donated to the homeless centre. In addition, the company will also match any amounts donated to collection boxes at each of their locations in Bray, Carrickmines, Phibsboro and Malahide.

“The Capuchin Day Centre goes the distance so that no one goes hungry,” Jacob said. “We were looking for a way to mark a great first year for our fledgling food business – and what better way to show our gratitude for the support we’ve received than to support their work with homeless people and those in need.

“It will be a long day and a long walk, but we plan to liven it up by logging our progress on social media – and a few friends will join us along the way.”

Jacob and Jack, who both worked in the hospitality sector for 14 years, decided to start up their own food business after their jobs were furloughed by Covid-19.

They came up with the concept of the grilled cheese trucks to cater for office staff who were now working from home. While initially set up as a food truck concept, there are plans to establish a permanent premises for the business.

The charity walk will commence in Bray at 8am on Saturday morning and you can follow what they described as an “absolutely mental adventure” on Griolladh’s social media channels.