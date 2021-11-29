Former minister Finian McGrath joins board of Shelbourne FC

Former government minister Finian McGrath has been appointed to the board of Shelbourne Football Club. Pic: Gavin White/Shelbourne FC

A former Government minister hopes to develop teams for players with disabilities following his appointment to the board of Shelbourne Football Club.

Finian McGrath, who served as Minister of State for Disability Issues between 2016 and 2020, also takes up the role of Public Affairs and Inclusion Officer with the Drumcondra-based club.

Mr McGrath told Independent.ie that while Shelbourne already has a reputation for being an inclusive club, he intends to “broaden it out” by establishing special needs, amputee and power-chair teams.

“That would certainly be my longer-term plan,” he said. “My daughter Cliodhna has been involved with Special Olympics basketball for 20 years and I have seen the benefits of sport for children and adults with a disability.

“It’s about focusing on their ability rather than their disability and finding a niche that suits them. It has such a positive impact on their self-esteem.

“I would also like to see people with disabilities getting involved in frontline politics, be it at council, Dáil or Seanad level.

“There are thousands of people out there with some form of disability who, intellectually and ability-wise, have a lot to offer.”

After leaving national politics early last year, Mr McGrath became a full-time carer for his daughter, who has Down Syndrome, after her day services were closed by Covid restrictions.

“I was lucky to be in a position to care for Cliodhna and be there for her,” he said. “I really enjoyed the experience after all my years in politics.”

However, he discovered during lockdown that he missed the cut and thrust of political life and said he enjoyed his ministerial role in the last Government.

“I learned that I’m not the type of person who can sit at home all day listening to the radio and reading newspapers,” he said.

“I need to be involved in something, so I was delighted to be nominated to the board of Shelbourne Football Club.

“I’ve supported the club for over 20 years and have many friends here. It’s encouraging to be taking up my new role as Shels return to the premier division and I hope to play a small part in its future journey.”

While “ideally” he would like to see Tolka Park redeveloped and retained as Shelbourne’s home ground, the former Independent TD does not believe funding is available to bring the stadium up to the required standard.

“I don’t know anyone in Shelbourne who isn’t upset by the proposed move to Dalymount,” he said. “I love Tolka Park and would like to stay, but I don’t know if that’s a realistic option.

“I was at Tallaght Stadium for the Women’s Cup Final recently and I was impressed by the fantastic facilities. I’d love a Tolka Park like that, but I can’t see funding coming for that type of project.

“I’m a democrat and in the end I will go with what the majority of people decide about the move. I will always do what’s in the best interests of Shelbourne and the survival of the club.”

In his role as Public Affairs Officer, he also intends to lobby the Government and local authorities for increased funding for League of Ireland clubs.

“There is definitely a role for the State in supporting our own league,” he said. “Tens of thousands of young people play football and we need to go in at ground level if we’re trying to develop the national team for the future.”

Shelbourne FC chairman Andrew Doyle said it was “a great pleasure and privilege” to welcome Finian McGrath to the board.

“We are constantly looking to become an ever-inclusive football club,” he said. “I have no doubt that Finian’s appointment will go quite some way to making Shels the most inclusive club in the country.”