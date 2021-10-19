Dublin firefighters to climb Ireland’s highest peak in full gear to help rehab for Sienna (3)

Sienna Clare is due to travel to the US for life-saving surgery next month

Seven members of Dublin Fire Brigade will climb Carrauntoohil this weekend to raise funds for a three-year-old girl who is due to travel to the US for life-changing surgery.

A staggering €114,000 has been raised since March to send Sienna Clare, who was born with diaplegia cerebral palsy, to St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri.

She is due to undergo a special procedure, known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), which helps reduce spasticity in some children with the condition.

Enough money has been raised to cover the cost of Sienna’s treatment next month and her parents’ travel and accommodation expenses.

However, additional funds are needed to help pay for her substantial rehabilitation costs when she returns home to Ireland after an expected five-week stay in America.

Saturday’s climb of Ireland’s highest mountain by members of Dublin Fire Brigade’s B Watch at Blanchardstown and Phibsboro stations – including Sienna’s dad, Ciaran – is seen as “the final push” in the campaign to reach an overall target of €120,000.

But this will be no ordinary challenge. The six firefighters, along with station officer Martin McCabe, will scale Ireland’s highest peak while wearing full PPE gear and carrying heavy breathing apparatus equipment.

Once they reach the 3,408ft summit, an Air Corp helicopter will be dispatched to bring them back down the mountain to their Kerry base.

Sienna’s mother, Lesley Anne, said she nearly fell to her knees with happiness and pride when she was able to wire the money to the US for her daughter’s medical treatment.

“The reaction from the local community in Dublin 15 has just been incredible,” she told Independent.ie. “For us to be able to send over that amount of money was unbelievable.

“From kids raising sponsorship by getting their hair cut, to charity gigs and local football and GAA clubs hosting mini leagues, people just couldn’t do enough to help us.

“The support from within Dublin Fire Brigade has made a huge difference. They even gave us their leftover mess money as they didn’t get to spend it for nights out due to Covid. There is nothing they haven’t done for Sienna so far.”

Lesley Anne, from Little Pace in Clonee, revealed that it’s going to cost a lot of money for Sienna to build her body back up following the procedure.

“This surgery won’t be worth anything unless we rehabilitate her properly,” she said. “This weekend’s event is the most important as it’s going to pay for the rest of her life – it’s going to dictate how successful her surgery is.”

Sienna, who is the youngest of five children, is described by her mother as “a little granny with a loud voice” who loves music and dancing. When not using a walking frame, she moves around on her knees.

“My ambition is for Sienna to be able to walk independently through the doors of her school next September, even if it’s with a stick,” she said. “That’s the only vision I have.

“Sienna is mad about going to the playground but relies on me to put her on everything. I would love if she was able to go down a slide by herself.”

To support Dublin Fire Brigade’s Crew Climb in aid of ‘Sienna’s Steps’ on Saturday, October 23, visit www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/SiennasCrewClimb