Charlie (11) dyes hair pink for cancer charities in memory of his late mum

Even dog Bailey and the boys' teacher, Iseult Glackin, got in on the act for the two charities

Sean Giles, Charlie Bredican and Tom Joyce pictured after they had their hair dyed pink to raise money for two cancer charities

An 11-year-old Dublin boy has dyed his hair pink to raise funds for two cancer charities in memory of his late mother.

Charlie Bredican, a sixth-class pupil at Belgrove Senior Boys’ National School in Clontarf, has been joined in his venture by classmates Sean Giles and Tom Joyce.

Malahide Hair Studio, where Charlie’s cousin Ellen works, opened especially on a Sunday so all three could get their hair professionally dyed.

Charlie’s mother, Deborah, an avid tennis player, died from pancreatic cancer on November 30, 2018, at the age of 48.

As the third anniversary of her death approached, he wanted to honour her memory by raising money for two charities close to his heart – ARC Cancer Support Services and the Irish Cancer Society.

On his fundraising page, Charlie paid tribute to his “amazing” mum and said they “miss her dearly”.

“We have all been touched by cancer in one way or another through friends or family,” he said.

“I would like to do as much as I can to give back to ARC as they helped me and my family get through those tough times. We would also like to contribute to the Irish Cancer Society to help others going through cancer.”

Charlie had originally set himself a fundraising target of €800, but with almost €16,000 received in donations so far, he is now aiming to reach €20,000.

The youngest of four children, Charlie was aged nine when his mother died. His father, Michael, described him as “a real talker” and “a deep thinker”.

“Some of the things he comes out with would just blow you away,” he said. “One night we were talking and he made me cry.

“He just sat up on the bed and said to me: ‘Do you know how long I’ve waited for you to cry? We all need to let it out.’ It was an incredible thing for a nine-year-old to say.”

Michael said the support of the Clontarf community and the staff and pupils at Charlie’s school has been “phenomenal”.

“They are getting a bit of a ribbing from their friends at school over the pink hair, but everyone is behind them,” he told Independent.ie.

“Principal Conor Ryan has been so supportive from the beginning. The day after the lads dyed their hair, the whole class came to school with pink on them – even his teacher, Ms Glackin, wore a pink dress and a wig.”

Michael believes Charlie’s mother would be “laughing her head off” at his fundraising antics and would be very proud of him.

He revealed that Deborah’s death had also been tough on his other children – Hannah (19), Leah (17) and Cillian (15).

He said Deborah had been the backbone of the family’s construction business. “The best decision I ever made was to marry somebody smarter than me,” he said.

He added that the fundraising campaign had been a good way for Charlie to process his grief.

“He has found it hard at times having to tell people what happened, but it’s allowing him to talk more about it,” he said.

Donations can be made to Charlie’s fundraising page on www.idonate.ie/PinkHairMonth