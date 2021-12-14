Charity housing parents of long-term sick children make Santa’s wish-list for urgent repairs

Ade Stack and Martin Curley founded the charity Hugh's House after the death of their son in 2013. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A charity that provides free accommodation for the families of critically ill children in Dublin hospitals has issued an urgent appeal for help in the run up to Christmas.

Hugh’s House was founded by Ade Stack and partner Martin Curley after the death of their eight-month-old son. Hugh, born in December 2012, spent all 247 days of his life in hospital.

Their own story, along with the experiences of other families they met at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, inspired the couple to honour their son by setting up a “truly meaningful” charity in his name.

Ade told Independent.ie they were shocked at the number of parents sleeping on floors or on plastic chairs in the hospital.

“These families were from outside Dublin and, in many cases, could not afford a hotel and literally had nowhere else to go,” she said.

She recalled that Hugh had shared a hospital room with another child who was only visited twice by his mother in the six weeks he spent there.

“We felt this was something that shouldn’t be happening,” she said. “It wasn’t because Hugh died that we started looking for a house – it was because he lived and we met all these families that needed somewhere to go.”

The charity now runs two adjoining houses at Belvedere Place for the parents of long-term in-patients at Temple Street or premature babies in the Rotunda, Coombe and Holles Street hospitals.

However, urgent repairs are required to bring both properties up to standard and improve security for families staying there. Ade revealed they are also trying to open a new house near the Coombe Hospital.

“All of the families referred to us live at least 100km from Dublin,” she said. “Having a house near the Coombe would reduce their stress and give us more capacity for the families of children attending Holles Street, Temple Street and the Rotunda.”

Funds are needed to restore the garden after it was vandalised. A new front door and flooring for their hall and kitchen is also required, in addition to a security system.

As fundraising has been challenging due to Covid restrictions, Hugh’s House has now published a wish list of its priorities in the form of a letter to Santa.

“We know we are asking for a lot, but the families we take care of deserve as much comfort and support as we can possibly gave them,” Ade said.

“We want to provide them with a home from home at such an extraordinarily difficult time in their lives.”

Hugh’s House, which was the beneficiary of proceeds from the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Ball on two occasions, has 14 rooms and caters for up to 200 families a year. The annual cost of operating the service is €100,000.

You can make a donation by visiting www.hughshouse.ie