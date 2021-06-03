Matilda and Oliver Wren, from Kildare, at the Odeon Cinema in Newbridge ahead of reopening

Every tour at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8 now comes with a free Teddy’s Ice Cream 99

With restaurants and pubs not open for outdoor dining until next week, there’s still plenty to do in Dublin this bank holiday weekend.

Kayaking

Expand Close City Kayaking offer unique tours on the Liffey: Pic: City Kayaking / Facebook

We’ve all walked past the Liffey a million times, but how many of us have boated down Dublin’s famous river with the family dog? City Kayaking is allowing customers to take their dogs along for the ride this bank holiday weekend, or any day this summer.

According to general manager Sarah Philp, kayaking has taken off during the pandemic, and people love taking their dogs along. For added assurance, the company even provides life jackets for pooches.

“We’re expecting to be very busy this bank holiday weekend,” Sarah said. “But it’s great because this is a Covid-19 safe activity and people can book throughout the day.

“We are open Saturday, Sunday and Monday and every day throughout the summer. People can bring their dog and they are provided with a lifejacket for their pet. They can bring their dog on the kayak and take in all the views of Dublin from the water.

“We’re very pooch friendly and love to see dogs on the kayaks. People are enjoying the great outdoors and kayaking is a phenomenal exercise, as well as being good fun and family orientated.”

Children aged 6 and up can take part, and all training and life jackets are provided on the day. “It’s suitable for beginners. Everyone is becoming more aware of what's on their doorstep and interest in getting on the water is growing all the time,” Sarah said.

Kayaking on the Liffey costs €25 for two hours. See https://citykayaking.com/ for more information.

Whiskey tours

Expand Close A Teddy Teeling sundae with whiskey caramel sauce and crumbled brownie from the Cu Cake Guy / Facebook

Teddy’s Ice Cream has always been part of a traditional summer in Dublin, and you can now enjoy their iconic cones in the heart of the city. Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8 is open to visitors again and has teamed up with much-loved Teddy’s to offer a free 99 with every tour booked – and yes, there will be flakes! Or if you’re feeling adventurous, top it off with Teeling Whiskey Salted Caramel sauce.

Jack Teeling, founder of Teeling Whiskey, said: “Given the year we have all endured we wanted to bring a bit of fun and life into the distillery this summer, so what better way to do so than partnering with such an iconic Dublin ice-cream.”

Tours run Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 6pm, Saturday from 11am to 7pm, and Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays from 11am to 6pm. Their Phoenix café and pop up shop opens 7 days a week.

Visit https://teelingdistillery.com/

Cinema

Expand Close Matilda and Oliver Wren, from Kildare, at the Odeon Cinema in Newbridge ahead of reopening / Facebook

You can almost smell the popcorn. Cinemas are reopening in time for Bank Holiday Monday and all safety measures will be in place to welcome patrons back.

Younger children will be in for a real treat with Peter Rabbit 2, while kids from 12 and up will be able to escape with one of Disney’s most infamous supervillains, Cruella, starring Emma Stone. Older teens can enjoy the jump scares of A Quiet Place II.

Brid Looby, ODEON operations manager, who’s based in Dublin, said: “We’re so excited to welcome people back to the cinema. One of the most magical things of cinema is the shared experience, the smell of popcorn and all the lovely treats on offer.

“We’re so busy getting everything ready and we have some really great content coming out. There’s a lot of variety this bank holiday, from scary flicks, to family films.”

Odeon, along with other cinemas, are limiting the number of seats for sale for each film, guaranteeing unoccupied seats between parties, to meet social distancing rules. Show times are being staggered and social distancing measures will be in place when queuing.

The company is recommending customers to book online, and food and drinks will be pre-packaged. Enhanced cleaning and hand sanitising points will also be in place.

Visit https://www.odeoncinemas.ie/ for more information.

Outdoor theatre

Expand Close Actors Matthew O'Brien and Melissa Nolan star in Bloody Phoenix / Facebook

The pandemic has been a hard slog for theatre lovers. So why not try out a spot of outdoor theatre while getting some exercise this bank holiday weekend? Walkabout Theatre, by Bewley’s Café Theatre, is staging a new play about the Phoenix Park murders of 1882.

Bloody Phoenix centres around a director and producer visiting the park to discuss locations and casting for a film about the infamous assassinations. As actors Matthew O’Brien and Melissa Nolan stroll around the actual crime scene, they discuss the story of the killings and their meaning today.

David Horan, artistic director at Bewley’s Café Theatre, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing audiences at the park. This feels like the most compliant and safest way to start theatre again.

“For audiences, this is about coming together to watch great theatre. When we commissioned outdoor plays in December, we hoped we'd be staging them in March or April, but we had to hold our fire.

“Bloody Phoenix is a lovely piece and the audience will get to earwig on the characters as they walk through the park, making discoveries and uncovering the history of the assassinations back in 1882.”

The play is written and directed by Michael James Ford and is showing from June 2 until June 12, Wednesday to Saturday, 1pm or 3pm. The show is €15 and up to 12 people will be permitted. The performance starts in the carpark of the Papal Cross.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/bewleys-cafe-walkabout-theatre-bloody-phoenix-tickets-154834824127C

Tayto Park

Expand Close Ray Coyle at Cú Chulainn in Tayto Park. Pic: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Tayto Park has some limited availability left on Bank Holiday Monday for the theme park and zoo’s much anticipated reopening. Take a ride on the 102ft Cú Chulainn roller coaster, fly through the air on the Rotator, or enjoy the thrill of the Viking Voyage water ride.

Little ones can enjoy the more relaxing pace of the rides in the children’s area, or visit the ever popular meerkats at the zoo. Or take in a show at the dramatic World of Raptors, featuring vultures, eagles, falcons, owls and a secretary bird.

Founder of Tayto Park Raymond Coyle said: “We’re delighted to be given the go-ahead to reopen the Tayto Park theme park on Monday.”

Tickets are available to purchase now from www.taytopark.ie.

Markets

Expand Close The Designermart at Cow's Lane / Facebook

Red Stables Market at St Anne’s Park in Raheny will be welcoming customers with an array of handmade chocolates, artisan cheeses, preserves, organic meat and freshly baked bread. Cyclopedia, a new bike repair stall, will also be at the market on Saturday.

Temple Bar Book Market will also be open on Saturday on Barnardo Square. Browse new and second hand books, including children’s titles and popular recipe books. The market also sells unique vinyl and CDs.

Designer Mart on Cow’s Lane in Temple Bar, will also be open on Saturday. The market sells handmade jewellery, ceramics, visual art, handmade knits among other items.