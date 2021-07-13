Courtyard café breathes new life into derelict park building on northside

Seating in the courtyard of the new Tram Café at Albert College Park. Pic: Councillor Caroline Conroy

A pilot project to provide more public toilets in the city has led to a derelict building in a popular northside park getting a new lease of life as a café.

The Tram Café is located in the courtyard of Cuilin House, in the grounds of Albert College Park in Glasnevin. Its owners have been awarded an initial three-year contract by Dublin City Council with an option to renew for a further two.

The council’s Office of City Recovery recently tendered for the operation of retail units at various non-residential locations with high footfall.

To qualify, applicants had to agree to provide integrated toilet facilities that would be accessible to the public and no permanent structures were allowed.

Dublin City Council said it envisaged that the pilot programme would be cost neutral, with no payments being made to or received by the operator. No commercial rates will be charged by the local authority for five years.

The opening of the Tram Café – which also has branches at Wolftone Square and St Patrick’s Park in the city centre – will breathe new life into the grounds of Cuilin House, a former agricultural college, which has been idle for some time.

“It’s about animating the space,” said Dave Fitzpatrick, who runs the business with John Boyle. “The yard now looks very quaint and inviting.”

He revealed that the new café in Albert College Park represented an investment of €130,000 by his company. They have further plans to convert two old trams into cafés and find new locations for them in Dublin.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he would be in favour of entering into a similar arrangement with Dublin City Council when expanding the business in future. “It’s a good initiative but it has to work for everybody,” he added.

Ballymun-Finglas councillor Caroline Conroy (GP) said the old house in Albert College Park had previously been renovated for public use as dressing rooms, but was found to be unsuitable.

“The café is bound to be popular with park users but equally important is the provision of integrated toilets that will be accessible to all,” Cllr Conroy said.

“This is something I have been seeking for some time, particularly given the amount of time people are spending outdoors since Covid.

“The closure of shopping centres, pubs and restaurants during the lockdown really highlighted the lack of publicly accessible toilets in the city. This initiative by Dublin City Council will encourage families and individuals to use our public spaces more.”