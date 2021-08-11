Application to reverse County Council's decision to pedestrianise part of village is dismissed by court

THE High Court has dismissed an application for an injunction reversing Fingal County Council's decision to pedestrianise part of Malahide Village in North County Dublin.

In a ruling today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said company director Nicola Byrne had not satisfied the court that her case was strong enough to allow the court grant the injunction sought.

The judge adjourned her main challenge against the Council's decision to a date in October.

Last June, the High Court granted Ms Byrne permission to challenge the Council's decision to pedestrianise New Street, in Malahide, which commenced over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The Council says the measures arise out of the Covid-19 pandemic and are temporary in nature, in order to aid and facilitate outdoor dining, and social distancing for the summer of 2021.

The street had previously been pedestrianised between June and November 2020.

It denies any wrongdoing.

Ms Byrne, who lives in nearby Old Street, Malahide, claims that the Council's decision is flawed and should be set aside as it lacks the legal authority to implement the development.

As part of her action, she sought various orders including injunctions stopping the Council from pedestrianising the street, and diverting traffic in Malahide, and reserving all steps it has taken in these regards.

If granted the injunctions would remain in place until her full judicial review action has been determined by the court.

The injunctions were sought as she claims that her main action may not be heard this year.

If that proved to be the case, she claimed that her action may become moot, or pointless, because the justification for the pedestrianisation will have expired.

She claims that in such a scenario the council would have achieved its aims, without having to comply with various legal requirements.

Fingal County Council had opposed the injunction application.

Represented by James Doherty SC, the Council also rejects all of the arguments advanced by Ms Byrne in her full action.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Meenan said that Ms Byrne was effectively seeking the same relief in the injunction application as what she seeks in her main action.

The judge said that in scenarios such as this, the threshold that Ms Byrne must reach in order for the court to grant what were mandatory injunctions is high.

However, the court was not satisfied that the material put before it, including on issues of European law, was strong enough to convince it that her case is likely to succeed.

As that threshold had not been reached, the court had to dismiss the application for the injunctions.

The judge added that there were disputes on issues of facts in the case, which the court could not resolve at this stage of the proceedings.

The judge noted that Ms Byrne had set out in 'graphic detail' the levels of anti-social behaviour she claimed her family had to endure arising out of the pedestrianisation of the street.

The judge said that responsibility for anti-social behaviour primarily lies with those engaged in such activities, and was a matter for An Garda Siochána.

The balance of justice did not favour the granting the injunctions, the judge added.

The judge said that he had to take into account that the decision was made to facilitate on-street dining and social distancing requirements, and those involved in the hospitality sector.

In her judicial review action against the Council and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Ireland and the Attorney General, Ms Byrne seeks various orders and declarations.

These include order quashing the local authorities' decision to pedestrianise New Street, and declarations that the decision is invalid.

Ms Byrne claims that the pedestrianisation of New Street has seen additional traffic being put on to narrow, unsuitable streets in Malahide, which were supposed to be prioritised for cycling and walking.

During the period, it is claimed the pedestrianisation resulted in anti-social behaviour near her home.

The council's proposal should have, but was not screened for an Environmental Impact Assessment and Appropriate Assessments before it proceeded, she also claims.

Her main action will be mentioned before the court in October.