‘No rent or cost to start’ – George’s Street Arcade landlords offer help to Ukrainian businesses

The owners of one of Dublin city centre’s best-known indoor marketplaces is offering a Ukrainian businessperson a unit in the building rent-free until they get on their feet.

Gwen Layden and her family own the iconic George’s Street Arcade.

In recent days the Layden Group posted a message online offering “a unit for your business to start as gift” with “no rent or costs and full support to start” to recently arrived Ukrainian business owners who are looking to get started in Ireland.

Ms Layden said the family has been making offers like this for “years and years”.

“It’s very easy in a shopping centre to allow somebody to open for free, at the start, and you carry that cost, and the person gets up off the ground and then they are able to get going,” she said.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for years. In the arcade I have people from Palestine, India, Libya, Italy, Brazil, Venezuela, China, Korea, Poland, Nepal and, of course, Irish… so it’s like kind of a happy UN (United Nations)."

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Ms Layden said she wanted to make Ukrainian people aware that this is “something we do”.

She said everyone arriving in Ireland has something “special and unique” to offer.

She urged prospective business owners to “bring what you love, do what you love” and not to let language act as a barrier.

George's Street Arcade. @georgesarcade / Facebook

George's Street Arcade. @georgesarcade

“Don’t be daunted by bank references, anything like that, that means nothing to me. I look somebody in the eye and trust is what’s important,” she said.

“A decent person, with a good outlook is bringing something special to Ireland and we’re delighted to have the new nationalities. They’re such an addition and I just hope they know that but you can’t bog them down with regulations or deposits.

“I would say to anybody to give people a chance but don’t ask for deposits, don’t ask for bank references, don’t ask them to be able to speak your language, just allow them to blossom in their own way.”

Interested business owners can contact Gwen Layden by email at enquiries@laydengroup.ie.

During the peak of the ongoing pandemic, the Layden Family Group won much praise when they did not take rent from their 42 traders during lockdown.

Even after restrictions were lifted, rents were offered at reduced rates and only returned on a phased basis to normal levels. Previously, the Laydens had arranged rent reductions for their tenants during the recession.

In December last year the Layden family told the Irish Independent that the act of generosity during the pandemic cost them almost €500,000, which they funded from their own resources.