New year, new line-up: What’s on in Dublin this week

If it’s award-winning musical theatre you’re after, or an evening in the company of the nation’s greatest stand-up, you won’t be disappointed with what Dublin has to offer this week.

The Lion King, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Now in its fourth decade, Elton John and Tim Rice’s loveable anthems from the 1994 Disney classic are just as effective today, and the terrific set-up (featuring actors performing in animal costumes alongside ginormous puppets) isn’t quite as strange as it sounds. FYI, the folks at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre had to make some changes to the schedule, in line with recent government restrictions. Best keep an eye on the venue’s social media channels this week.

Running until Friday, February 4. Tickets from €26. Show times vary from 12pm – 5pm. For more info visit https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Winteryard: Flea Market, The Bernard Shaw

You know the drill. Every Sunday until the end of January, the Bernard Shaw in Glasnevin opens up its basement for the best flea market in the city, featuring local traders selling everything from vintage wares, classic vinyl and books to food, drink and all sorts of bric-a-brac. Admission is free and social distancing measures will be in place on the day. Organisers have also requested that shoppers wear a face mask once inside the venue.

Sunday, January 9, 12pm – 5pm. For more, visit https://thebernardshaw.com

Tommy Tiernan, Vicar Street

How has it taken this long for Tommy Tiernan – probably the greatest Irish comic of all time – to name one of his shows ‘Tomfoolery’? You’d think he’d have used that title straight out of the gate. Whatever the case, Tiernan is back on stage, where he belongs, and he’s chattier than ever. Apparently, he’s ready to talk about “God, sex and family”. Quite the combo, but really, it’s just business as usual for the Navan comic.

Thursday, January 6 – Saturday, January 8 (with more dates scheduled throughout the month). Doors: 5pm (remember to arrive early for a 6pm start time). Tickets: €40. For more, visit https://www.vicarstreet.com/

The Chronicles of Oggle, Smock Alley Theatre

Shining a light on “the art of mental health”, the annual First Fortnight festival is officially up and running. This year’s event boasts a hybrid programme, but one of the in-person highlights is the return of Peter Gowen’s triumphant one-man show, The Chronicles of Oggle, at Smock Alley Theatre. Directed by Donal Gallagher, it stars Gowen as Pakie, “orphan, storyteller, adventurer, survivor”. Are the God-fearing people of Oggle ready to hear Pakie’s dark secrets? This small-town drama picked up stellar notices in 2021 - don’t miss it.

Running until Saturday, January 15. Time: 6pm (with 2.30pm shows on weekends). Tickets: €20. For more, visit www.firstfortnight.ie

Sauce, Bewley’s Café Theatre

A smash hit at the 2019 Dublin Fringe Festival, Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s award-winning Sauce is finally out on its own and ready to play for a wider audience. This pitch-black comedy tells the story of two women “fresh out of controlling relationships” and “thrust into uneasy freedom”. Directed by Jeda de Brí, Sauce stars Clodagh Mooney Duggan and Camille Lucy Ross.

Running from Monday, January 10 – Saturday, February 5. Time: 1pm (doors open at 12.40pm). Tickets: €10 - €15. For more, visit www.bewleyscafetheatre.com

Cinema at Pavilion Theatre

The generous folks at the Pavilion Theatre’s cinema department kick off the new year with another fabulous collection of homegrown and international film treats. First up this Friday at 6pm it’s Tom Sullivan’s award-winning Irish language famine drama, Arracht, starring Dónall Ó Héalai. On Saturday at 5.45pm, it’s the return of Questlove’s Oscar-tipped documentary, Summer of Soul, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. On Sunday at 6pm, Ross Killeen’s glorious Damien Dempsey concert film, Love Yourself Today, returns to the big screen.

Tickets: €8 / €9. For more, visit www.paviliontheatre.ie