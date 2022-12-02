New Ukrainian community centre opened in Dublin will provide range of supports

The new Dublin community centre for the Ukraine community in Ireland opened today and will provide various supports

A new community centre for the Ukrainian community in Ireland opened today in Rathmines in Dublin.

The centre will provide various supports including psychological trauma assistance, English language classes, skills and livelihood training and support and activities for all ages including yoga and Irish dancing.

The centre which was previously in Vicar Street, and has now relocated to Rathmines, has received an investment of €50,000 and will be run in collaboration by the Irish Red Cross and Ukrainian Action Ireland.

Some 25 volunteers from Ukraine, Estonia and Ireland are providing help in setting up the various classes and all sorts of physical activities.

Olha Khoroshevska who manages the new centre for the Irish Red Cross and Ukrainian Action in Ireland said: “About 55 people attend our classes on a daily basis and our new centre will help even more Ukrainians of every age to make new friends, to receive support and indeed feel supported.

“It will also help them be in touch with people of the same background so they can discuss what they’ve been through and be of comfort to each other.

"This new community centre is not just about going to various different classes, learning new skills and the English language but it’s also about building community and returning something back to Irish people who are supporting us a lot.”

Management at the new centre are working on bringing in more English teachers as they recognised that language is a critical element toward integration within Irish society, especially with regard to employment.

Head of Fundraising for the Irish Red Cross Charlie Lamson said: “We’re delighted to have found this wonderful building and to have converted it into a Ukraine Community Centre here in Rathmines which will be a new and friendly place for Ukrainian refugees to help them find the support they need.

“The new centre is an important extension of the Irish Red Cross’ ongoing support for the Ukraine refugee community in Ireland. Our partners in this project include Ukrainian Action in Ireland, the Irish Refugee Council, FIT.ie, Fighting Words, Microsoft, LinkedIn and many other corporate entities who have pledged their support.

“Through this collaboration the centre will provide a safe place for Ukrainians to gather and share information or participate in activities such as beginner and intermediate language classes, skills and livelihood training, adult and student journaling projects, art and dance classes, psychological first aid support and other activities.”