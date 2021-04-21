New public toilets plan for Dublin a ‘short term solution’

Dubliners have been left angry by the lack of public toilets in the city

Dublin City Council’s plan for new public toilet facilities in the city is “a short-term solution”, according to one councillor.

Almost 1,500 people signed a recent petition calling for more public toilets in Dublin, an issue made worse by the closure of pubs and shopping centres due to Covid.

The council has now issued a tender for ‘public conveniences’ in conjunction with retail units, via the Office of City Recovery.

The local authority has proposed to award a concession contract for three years - with the option to renew for an additional two years. Parties at retail units must provide “integrated toilet facilities”.

According to the council: “These should be predominantly in high profile and high footfall, non-residential, locations. This is a pilot project and no permanent structures will be allowed.”

Green Party councillor for Cabra and Glasnevin, Darcy Lonergan, said: “The council are going on a short term solution here and not thinking about the long term. People are calling out for public toilets, but this is not taking into consideration the situation post Covid-19.

“Right now we don't have toilets because some areas, like Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, are closed. But Blackrock and Finglas shopping centres are open.

“So, we just need to reopen facilities in Stephen’s Green, to make sure they are open until 12am, and then build public toilets where we do need them.

"This is just reacting to something the public has been telling the council and not planning sustainably. People want to use restrooms when they are out at parks, beaches, getting recreation. This isn’t addressing that.

"What about when people want to go out socially at night? If this city wants a night time economy, this plan isn’t addressing that. People are looking for public toilets in the Phoenix Park - this isn’t forward thinking at all.”

Orlaith Delargy, from Cabra, who set up the recent petition said she was “really impressed” by the public reaction to the issue. However, while she’s pleased moves are being made to solve the problem, she feels there is a lack of “visionary thinking and agility” from the council.

“The problem is, so little has been done for so long on the issue,” Orlaith said. “We need public toilets in the city, by the beaches, in the parks and at night.

“The fact they’re temporary isn't good enough. But the issue has gone on so long, I’m glad to see something being done. I wouldn't have liked a long, costly process with consultations, resulting in public toilets at the end of 2022.”

Green Party councillor for Rathmines and Kimmage, Carolyn Moore, said: “Providing toilets to be operated by coffee vendors is certainly welcome. Dublin currently has public toilets at just four locations throughout the city - anything that improves on that has to be welcomed.

“However, this is by no means a silver bullet. We need to be looking at several different models for the provision of public toilets and other basic sanitation services, so they're available at multiple locations and at all times of the day.

“It's the responsibility of Dublin City Council to ensure the public has access to public conveniences, we have to step up and deliver this service. It's a matter of public health."

The council said the toilet provision “must be fully integrated into the retail unit. Portaloos or other temporary toilets adjacent to the retail unit are not acceptable.

“The unit must not be located within 200 metres of an existing place - shop, restaurant, pub, coffee shop etc, already selling a similar product.

“The unit must be in place and fully operational by 30 June, 2021, and must provide an accessible, serviced and clean public convenience to all members of the public when it is open.

“Dublin City Council will have no responsibility for the provision of fresh water, foul water connection or electricity.

“These must be managed by the concessionaire through the relevant agency. Dublin City Council will however facilitate a request, if required.

“If a generator is to be used it must only be of the diesel variety. The unit must not contravene Covid-19 public health guidelines in its operation.

“Bins and cleaning the area adjacent to the unit will be the responsibility of the concessionaire.

“Multiple locations may be applied for by one tenderer. They should be submitted separately and will be evaluated on a location by location basis.”

The pilot will be a “cost neutral operation”, the council said, with the local authority “neither making nor receiving a payment from the operator”.

The closing date for the invitation to tender is May 14.

