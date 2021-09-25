New paediatric facility in Tallaght completed, will open in November

The construction of the outpatient and emergency care unit at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Tallaght has been completed.

The construction was completed by the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) on September 9 and handed over to CHI.

The new paediatric facility will open for services in November.

The completion of this new facility in CHI at Tallaght marks a significant milestone in the children’s hospital project and the expansion of services being delivered to children, young people and their families.

It follows the successful completion of a similar facility in CHI at Connolly in Blanchardstown in July 2019.

Since services in CHI at Connolly opened, it has contributed to a 65pc reduction in waiting lists for general paediatric services. To date 18,078 outpatient appointments have taken place there and more than 16,807 children and young people have been treated in the Urgent Care Centre.

Work on expanding children’s services in CHI at Tallaght also included a significant investment in Tallaght University Hospital including the delivery of a new crèche and the upgrade of roads and pavements, car park and electrical infrastructure.

When fully operational it is expected that this new facility will provide 17,000 additional outpatient appointments and will see more than 25,000 emergency care attendances annually.

It will deliver 24-hour emergency care, as well as Monday to Friday outpatients, radiology, medical forensic examination and child sexual assault counselling and therapy services.

The Minister for Health said he is delighted to see the completion of the new facility on the Tallaght hospital campus, as part of the new children’s hospital project.

Stephen Donnelly added: “This new building will offer patients, their families and our paediatric healthcare workers a modern, light-filled and fit-for purpose environment, supporting delivery of care for children in the Tallaght and surrounding areas into the future, alongside our new children’s hospital on a campus shared with St. James’ Hospital’.”

The chief executive officer at NPHDB said this is a very significant milestone for the Children’s Hospital Project.

David Gunning said: “We are proud of the design, quality and finishes within the building and are delighted that children and young people will soon be attending a state-of-the-art facility for their appointments and treatment once it is open and operational in a few weeks’ time.

“This is what they deserve, and we are proud of the role that the NPHDB has played in helping to deliver on the commitment and vision of the government and CHI. Our entire focus now, together with BAM and all our stakeholders, is to deliver the new children’s hospital within the shortest timeframe possible,” he said.

The chief executive officer at CHI said children’s healthcare is undergoing a significant transformation in Ireland.

Eilísh Hardiman said: “This new facility together with our existing services at Tallaght, Crumlin, Temple Street and Connolly and when we move into the new children’s hospital will transform how acute paediatric healthcare is delivered to sick children in Ireland.”

“We look forward to expansion of services and celebrating the official opening of expanded services in CHI at Tallaght in the months ahead,” she said.