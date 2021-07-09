New operator sought to manage key visitor attractions in north Dublin

The protection of employees must be a top priority as a new operator is sought to manage key visitor attractions in north Dublin, a local authority has been told.

Fingal County Council described as “disappointing” a decision by Shannon Heritage to withdraw from its contract to operate several high-profile tourist attractions, including Malahide Castle, Butterfly House, the Casino Model Railway Museum and Newbridge House and Farm in Donabate.

The council confirmed it would now begin the process of procuring a new operator for the popular tourist destinations.

It added it would work with Shannon Heritage as it moved into a six-month transitionary period and stressed that all attractions would remain open.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a council spokesperson said they had nothing further to add to their statement.

Shannon Heritage, which is part of Shannon Group, has successfully managed Malahide Castle since 2012. In 2018, it entered into a new agreement with Fingal County Council to take over the running of Newbridge House and Farm. The following year, it won the contract to operate the newly refurbished Casino Model Railway Museum in Malahide.

Fingal County Council is expected to be asked for further information on the Shannon Heritage decision to withdraw from its contract at next week’s council meeting.

Cllr Ann Graves (SF) said she hoped councillors would be fully briefed on the matter and said the priority must be the protection of existing jobs at the attractions in the event of a new operator being appointed.

“Hopefully we will learn more about the circumstances that led to Shannon Heritage’s decision and things will become clearer,” she added.

Cllr Eoghan O’Brien (FF), who is a board member of Malahide Castle and Newbridge House Ltd, said Shannon Heritage had performed well over the years and he hoped there would be a “seamless transition” of staff to new operators. He expected the issue to be addressed at next week’s Fingal County Council meeting in the chief executive’s report.

Shannon Heritage said in a statement to Independent.ie that it was their intention to “conclude these operating contracts and to work closely with both parties to ensure the smooth transition of the operations.”

A Shannon Group spokesperson said: “At a time of unprecedented challenge in the aviation sector, there is consensus that the recovery of aviation is critical to the recovery of tourism. 75pc of our tourism economy is dependent on international visitation and 90pc of those come by air.

“The agreement will enable Shannon Group to concentrate our energies on restoring passenger numbers at Shannon Airport, thereby supporting local economic activity, attracting tourists and enabling foreign and indigenous company investment in the region.

“We have come through many crises in the past and we got through them by planning for the future and focusing our efforts on where they have best impact.”