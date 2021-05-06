New Moore Street report calls for urgent Government approval for restoration of national monument

Members of the Raging Hormones local community drama group at the Save Moore Street 2016 campaign during the 'Arms Around Moore Street' demonstration. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A report into the future of Dublin’s Moore Street has called for urgent Government approval for the restoration of the national monument.

The Moore Street Advisory Group (MSAG) has also recommended that nobody with a commercially vested interest should be appointed to a committee for a proposed visitor centre.

The group delivered its final report today on the future of Moore Street and what actions should be taken to preserve it.

It called for “the urgent Ministerial and Government approval of the Irish Heritage Trust proposal” for restoration of the National Monument.

This, the MSAG said, should also include the creation of a commemorative centre and historic trails.

The group also want 1916 relatives and volunteers from the local community on any future management committee of the proposed visitor centre.

It also warned that nobody with a “commercial vested interest be appointed” to this committee.

Hammerson, a UK property group that owns a six-acre site stretching from O’Connell St to Moore St, is expected to be lodging a planning application for a retail office and residential units.

The report said the group made “significant progress” in addressing concerns of stakeholders over the remembrance and commemoration of 1916 events.

According to the MSAG, Hammerson substantially expanded the portfolio of pre-1916 fabric and buildings that will be detained as part of their development proposals.

However, while most members believe Hammerson’s plans respectfully acknowledge the area’s role in the 1916 Rising, some want further State intervention “to bring about adequate recognition of its historical and cultural significance”.

The MSAG has said that the UK group’s survey of buildings within their site should be made public prior to any planning application.

The report also accepted that Moore Street traders will be unable to work while construction work is in progress, and recommended that they are compensated.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he in particular welcomed the finding that Hammerson expanded the portfolio of pre-1916 fabric and buildings to be retained.

“The history and heritage of O’Connell Street and the Moore Street area require this and ensures the new plans can be aligned with the objectives of protecting the national monument at 14 -17, opening it to the public as a 1916 commemorative centre and resonating the mercantile, social and political heritage of the area of Dublin.

“Reviving the markets and giving Dublin a national main street and historic area to be proud of is to be welcomed. This report is crucial to the revitalisation of this part of our capital city,” Mr O’Brien said.

The MSAG, chaired by Dr Tom Collins, began its final report last December and also includes members of the Oireachtas, Dublin City Councillors, and representatives of Moore Street campaign groups.

Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, said the work and advice of the group has contributed to “the step change we now have away from the previous plans for an indoor shopping centre in the Moore Street area to a much more mixed-use development, including a significant residential component, with reduced car parking and an emphasis on walking, cycling and public transport, that also embraces the street market and the revolutionary history of the area.”



