New exhibition explores racial barriers to swimming in Dublin faced by African women

A new exhibition is exploring the racial barriers to swimming in Dublin.

The project Mami Wata: Mmiri niile was created with African women from across Dublin by artist Chinedum Muotto.

Speaking about the project, Chinedum Muotto said: “The idea of Mami Wata was to marry indigenous spiritual beliefs/practices as a means of inviting women of African descent to the Dublin Sport and Fitness swimming facilities to learn how to swim within a creative structure and practical exchange.

“The project brought me in contact with so many people. It was beautiful to see the trust and intimacy that was shared, as well as the progress made by some people I encountered.

‘Most importantly I hope this spurs on more women of African descent to embrace the water and all she has to provide.”

Chinedum Muotto issued a callout to women of African descent from across Dublin back in 2021, with an invitation to join a learn-to-swim group with a difference as part of a creative residency in art and sport with Dublin City Council.

The aim was to address some of the racial, ethnic, and cultural barriers faced by many people when it comes to accessing our public swimming pools.

The group received free weekly lessons and there was also a creative element, where the women could share their experiences of water, their fears, and their journey to becoming swimmers.

Eight participants joined, all women of African descent from countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Togo. Many of them had never been in a pool or swum in the sea before.

Working with the artist and a professional instructor, the women gradually learned to swim at bespoke lessons in Ballymun pool and Clontarf Baths.

Mami Wata: Mmiri niile weaves their voices together with traditional folklore in a unique and immersive experience that brings the sea to Sean McDermott Street.

This free exhibition runs from Saturday June 24 to Wednesday June 28 in Sean McDermott Street Swimming Pool, Dublin 1.

Mami Wata: Mmiri niile is part of Dublin City Council Culture Company’s Creative Residency in Art and Sport, a creative residency made in partnership with the Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership.