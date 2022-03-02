New bus plans for Dublin’s Phoenix Park in disarray as entrance gate is too narrow

The new bus route through Dublin's Phoenix park is part of plans the OPW say will make the park more accessible to visitors. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Plans for a new bus route through the Phoenix Park have been thrown into disarray after it emerged one of the entrance gates is too narrow for a standard bus to fit through.

The embarrassing discovery has left the Office of Public Works (OPW) and National Transport Authority (NTA) scrambling to find a solution.

A pilot bus route was proposed after a consultation process found significant public support for more sustainable ways to access the park.

More than 2,200 submissions were received as part of the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Study, published last year.

The route was expected to be introduced in the first quarter of this year, linking Heuston and Broombridge stations via the park.

The planned bus service will include stops at popular attractions such as Dublin Zoo and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre.

However, it has now been revealed the entrance at the historic Cabra gates, a protected structure, is too narrow for single or double-deck buses to pass through.

The OPW said the introduction of a pilot bus service, subject to funding, was a key recommendation of the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Study report.

“This pilot bus project is to be trialled during Phase 1 (years 0-2) of the implementation plan and is progressing as planned by the National Transport Authority,” a spokesperson said. “There is neither a delay nor a hold up in this regard.

“The OPW and the NTA are working closely together to progress the bus pilot as planned and are looking at a range of options with a view to bringing forward proposals in the coming months.”

A spokesperson for the NTA said: “The particular gate is too narrow for a standard single or double-deck bus. For that reason, the NTA and OPW are looking at a range of options with a view to bringing forward proposals in the coming months.

“The two agencies need to continue to collaborate to find a viable solution to the provision of sustainable transport services to serve the park."

Under the transport and mobility plan, a new speed limit of 30km/h was introduced in the Phoenix Park this week.

Other measures, including the creation of a cul-de-sac on Upper Glen Road and a one-way system on the North Road, also came into effect.

Announcing the changes last month, OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan said the new speed limit will make the park safer for all visitors.

“The reduction of the speed limit from 50km/h to 30km/h should see a marked difference in driver behaviour, making the park a safer place for all of us using it for recreational purposes.”

The OPW also said it will hire consultants to develop a new parking strategy, including bike parking, “to ensure all visitors can access and enjoy the Phoenix Park”.