New Bus Connects routes in Dublin to launch this month linking Lucan, Tallaght and Blanchardstown

Map of new Bus Connect W Orbital to launch in June

A new bus route connecting Lucan to Tallaght and Blanchardstown will start operating later this month across Dublin.

The new W Orbital routes W4, W61 and W61 Routes will launch on June 25 as part of Bus Connects and will be operated by Go-Ahead on behalf of TFI.

The three new high frequency buses routes across west and south-west Dublin will be introduced in phases and increase capacity and bus frequency to meet demand.

The new routes will run, on average, every 15-30 minutes on weekdays and every 30-60 minutes on both Saturday and Sunday.

The W4 route will serve The Square in Tallaght, Grange Castle Business Park, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Route W61 will serve Hazelhatch Station, Celbridge Main Street, Salesian College, Maynooth Station and Maynooth Community College.

Route W62 will serve Newcastle, Saggart, Greenogue Industrial Estate, Citywest Road and The Square Tallaght.

Map of new Bus Connect W Orbital to launch in June

As part of the network redesign, TFI will join routes W61 and W62 as soon as road network improvements are available in the Hazelhatch area.

The new routes will provide interchange options along the TFI network via the C Spine, G Spine, N Orbital, Local and Luas.

The new route follows the latest G-Spine addition launched in October last year connecting West Dublin to the city centre.

The new routes will be introduced to meet increasing demand for public transport in Dublin City.

Earlier this year Dublin Bus routes to west Dublin were suspended for four months following drivers being threatened with violence, attacks and vandalism.

Trade unions representing the drivers said it was not tenable for them to “risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted”.

Full Dublin Bus services resumed to west Tallaght in April following “extensive engagement between Dublin Bus and our trade unions and consultations with local resident representatives, political representatives, and An Garda Síochána”.