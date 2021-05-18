New books on Henrietta Street bring 300 years of history to life

Historian Donal Fallon at 14 Henrietta Street to launch his new history book, one of three written about life at the award-winning museum. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Historian Dr Tim Murtagh launches his new history book, one of three about life at the award-winning museum 14 Henrietta Street. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan.

Historian Dr Melanie Hayes launches her new history book, one of three about life at the award-winning museum 14 Henrietta Street. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Dr Melanie Hayes, Donal Fallon and Dr Tim Murtagh outside award-winning museum 14 Henrietta Street for the launch of three new books. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Three books telling the tale of over three centuries of 14 Henrietta Street have been released to highlight the award-winning Dublin museum’s rich heritage.

The books trace the journey of the north inner city address from grandeur to decline and reveal the changing fortunes of those who called it home.

A four-week programme of events has been organised to coincide with the launch of the books, which feature famous Dublin characters such as Thomas ‘Bang Bang’ Dudley and Garda Jim ‘Lugs’ Branigan.

These include talks and walking tours to offer people a chance to learn more about the books and the tenement museum’s history.

Donal Fallon, social historian and broadcaster, and one of the books’ writers, said they are perfect for “anyone with an interest in Dublin’s history”.

Each book focuses on an era of the house’s past and its people in the wider social, political, economic and cultural context of that time.

Dr Melanie Hayes, post-doctoral research fellow in the Department of History of Art and Architecture at Trinity College, and author of 14 Henrietta Street: Georgian Beginnings, 1750-1800, said: “14 Henrietta Street is not simply bricks and mortar, its walls encapsulate almost three centuries of lived history.

“I hope that ‘Georgian Beginnings’ will help bring the first 50 years of this special building's history to life, and tell the stories of its first occupants.”

Dr Timothy Murtagh, research fellow with the Beyond 2022 Project, and author of 14 Henrietta Street: Grandeur and Decline, 1800-1922, added: “My book covers Henrietta Street during the 19th and early 20th centuries and tells the story of how a street of Georgian mansions became a street of tenements.”

Mr Fallon, author of 14 Henrietta Street: From Tenement to Suburbia, 1922-1979, said: “The story of Henrietta Street is more than the story of houses, it’s the story of the people who lived within them.

“The result is an account of familiar Dublin figures, like Garda Jim 'Lugs' Branigan or Thomas 'Bang Bang' Dudley, and lesser-known characters of Dublin's past.”

The museum commissioned the books in response to interest and requests from visitors who wanted to learn more about the historic building.

Iseult Byrne, CEO of Dublin City Council Culture Company, said: “14 Henrietta Street places the people of Dublin and their stories and experiences, at its very core.

“Visitors regularly tell us that they want to know more about the people or stories that feature in our tours and these books will provide some of that. They are an extension of our ongoing engagement work and responsive approach to programming.”

Earlier this month, 14 Henrietta Street was the only Irish museum among 60 nominees at the 2020 European Museum of the Year Awards, where it won the prestigious Silletto Prize.

The prize is awarded to museums which demonstrate excellence in involving their local community in the planning and development of museum and heritage projects.

The books are available to pre-order from the museum’s website, retailing at €18 each or €48 for the three-book set.