New award scheme to help protect Dublin Bay Biosphere

Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, with Olivia Eaton (8) and her sister Sadbh (5) on Portmarnock Beach for the launch of the Dublin Bay Biosphere Award. Pic: Conor McCabe

A new award scheme aimed at teaching children about the importance of protecting the Dublin Bay Biosphere has been launched.

The Dublin Bay UNESCO Biosphere covers an area from Howth to Killiney, with over 300,000 people living within its boundaries. While biospheres are recognised for their important wildlife, Dublin City Council says they are also places to be shared by people and nature.

The award, which is a three-part programme developed by Scouting Ireland and the Dublin Bay Biosphere Partnership, was officially launched this week by the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman.

Children who successfully complete the programme will earn a badge which can be sown onto scout uniforms, school bags or clothing in recognition of their efforts to protect local wildlife.

Speaking at the launch, Minister O’Gorman said the Dublin Bay Biosphere Award will encourage young people to experience nature and take action to help protect it for future generations.

“This can be achieved through a range of activities - including citizen science, nature conservation and awareness-raising – making it open and inclusive for all,” he said.

Colm Kavanagh, Programme Development Officer for Scouting Ireland, described the biosphere as a place where people can connect with nature.

“Scouting Ireland is delighted to work with Dublin Bay Biosphere Partnership to provide an action-based badge that everyone can earn in recognition of their actions to protect and preserve this special place,” he said.

Dean Eaton, Biosphere Coordinator with Dublin City Council, added: “UNESCO Biospheres are places shared by people and nature. They are places to learn about wildlife and how best to protect it – they are also places to have fun and enjoy the great outdoors.

“Unfortunately, some people cause problems by disturbing wildlife, trampling plants and leaving litter. But by understanding these issues, we can all work together to protect our beautiful biosphere”.