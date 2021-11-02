Needs of Dublin’s homeless ‘must be central’ to wind up of ICHH charity

The Inner City Helping Homeless charity is to be wound up

A Committee of Inspection should be appointed to oversee the liquidation of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity, it has been claimed.

The High Court this week approved an order for the winding up of ICHH, which was plunged into crisis after it emerged that its former chief executive, Anthony Flynn, was at the centre of sexual assault allegations.

Mr Flynn, who was also a Dublin city councillor, died in tragic circumstances in August after details emerged of the garda investigation into the allegations.

Kieran Wallace of KPMG has been appointed liquidator of ICHH, which is understood to have assets in the region of €1m.

However, the Workers’ Party has called on Dublin City Council to have a Committee of Inspection appointed to oversee the liquidation.

The party’s Dublin Central representative, Claire O’Connor, said the move was necessary “to ensure the needs of homeless people are central to the process”.

“The circumstances of this liquidation are somewhat unique in that they result from an inability to appoint a board to oversee the continued operation of ICHH,” she said.

“This failure was, at least in part, due to some remaining board members being warned by gardaí there were credible threats to their safety.

“In these circumstances, and in order to ensure the assets of ICHH are in the first instance safeguarded to assist the homeless in Dublin, I am calling on Dublin City Council to petition for a Committee of Inspection to be established and that its work is carried out in a transparent manner.”

Ms O’Connor believed this would ensure that the maximum amount of funds are delivered to provide professional homeless services in Dublin.

“Our concern would be that claims by other creditors and professional fees incurred during the liquidation process could result in the homeless losing out,” she added.