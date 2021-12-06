‘My focus is trying to ensure people don’t get to where I was’ – Dubliner swimming for 24 hours in aid of Pieta House

Dermot Higgins is hoping to raise €100,000 for Pieta House with his 24-hour swim on New Year's Eve

A Dubliner is aiming to raise up to €100,000 for suicide charity Pieta House by swimming non-stop for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve.

Dermot Higgins (59), from Skerries, has battled depression for many years and describes himself as a “suicide survivor”.

He said he wanted to give something back to an organisation that had supported him during “a very dark time” in his life.

The seasoned fundraiser tried to set a Guinness World Record in 2018 when, aged 55, he attempted to become the oldest man to cycle around the globe.

Although his feat was not officially verified, the father of four completed the gruelling 30,000km trip after spending nine months on the road, raising €30,000 for Trócaire in the process.

Last month, the retired teacher helped organise the Dickie Dip event, with 500 men taking part in a naked sea swim at a secret coastal location in north Dublin.

In addition to joining in on the day, Dermot swam 150km throughout November to help achieve a target of almost €150,000, which will go towards the purchase of prostrate cancer screening equipment for the Mater Hospital.

Dermot believes his latest challenge, to swim non-stop for 24 hours, is his most ambitious yet. All funds raised will go to Pieta House’s Resilience Academy Programme, which provides emotional support to secondary school students.

“This will be more about endurance and stamina than physical fitness,” he said. “It will be a case of mind over matter to keep swimming for that length of time, but I am determined to do it.”

He will be joined by other volunteers throughout the day and night, who will swim shorter distances to support the charity.

Pieta House is hoping that people around the country will join in the venture by swimming at their local pools, either at the same time as Dermot’s event or in the days that follow.

Dermot told Independent.ie that Pieta House was a charity close to his heart after a suicide attempt last year.

“At the time, I reached out to Pieta House, the Samaritans and anyone else who would listen,” he said. “My focus now is trying to ensure people don’t get to where I was. Early intervention is vital.

“I know I am helping others by speaking out about my own experience. Projects like this keep me on the straight and narrow, as does having family, friends and loved ones around you.

“My message to others is to reach out and keep looking for help until help comes. When you are in the darkest hole, you think nobody cares – but people really do care.”

Brian McEvoy, Regional Fundraising Manager with Pieta House, said all funds raised by Dermot will help expand the rollout of their Resilience Academy, which has already seen 16,000 students participate in the six-week programme for schools.

“It covers everything from mental health to sexuality and bullying and the students pick the subjects they want to cover,” he said.

“We have found that students are becoming more open with their teachers and are starting to speak. Thankfully, we’ve had good stories of young people approaching parents and teachers with issues they had kept bottled up.

“What Dermot is trying to do is going to take a lot of resilience, which aligns well with what we want to achieve with this programme.”

The Big Swim for Pieta takes place at the Gym Plus Pool in Applewood Village, Swords, on December 31, starting at 6pm and running until the same time on New Year’s Day. Donations can be made here