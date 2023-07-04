Mum put ‘under pressure’ to smuggle drugs into Wheatfield Prison spared conviction

A mother-of-one caught handing over a package of cannabis to her then partner while visiting him in prison has been spared a criminal record.

Cathy Cross (35) was put “under pressure” to smuggle €100 of the drug into Wheatfield Prison, but was caught by staff and arrested.

Judge Gerard Jones struck the case out at Blanchardstown District Court, leaving her without a conviction, after she made a €200 charity donation.

Cross, of Riverside, Loughlinstown Drive, Ballybrack, pleaded guilty to conveying drugs into prison, as well as a related charge of simple possession of cannabis.

The court had heard gardaí were dispatched to the prison on April 5. An Irish Prison Service staff member said he had seen the handover of a package from a visitor to an inmate.

The package was found to contain cannabis worth €100.

Cross, who had no previous convictions, made full admissions.

Her partner at the time was serving a sentence in the prison and he put her under pressure to bring the package in, the court heard.

Cross had since seen the error of her ways and was no longer with this man, her barrister said.