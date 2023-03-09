Mourners to wear ‘bright colours’ at First Dates star Jordan Dunbar’s funeral

Mourners attending First Dates star Jordan Dunbar’s funeral this weekend are being asked to “add a bright colour” to their outfit to celebrate the 29-year-old's life.

The Dubliner, who was on the popular dating show back in 2017, died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday.

He will repose at his family home in Donaghmede, Dublin 13 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Jordan’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede followed by a cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium, Santry.

Both the funeral mass and the cremation service will be streamed online, while those attending the funeral are requested to wear bright colours “to help Jordan’s family celebrate his life”.

Mourners are also being asked to make donations to Pieta House instead of purchasing flowers.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “(Jordan) is predeceased by his loving mam Sharon and uncle Michael.

“He will be sadly missed by his loving dad Albert and Albert's brother and sisters, aunt Michelle, cousin Craig, his second family Gerry, Leeanne and Maria Nolan, his close friends Geena and Megan, relatives and a large circle of friends.

“May Jordan rest in peace”.

Dozens of loved ones have paid heartfelt tributes to Jordan online, with many detailing their cherished memories with the “charming and kind” TV personality.

Former colleagues who worked with the 29-year-old in Hillary salon in Ranelagh remembered him for his “charisma and kindness”.

“My heartfelt condolences to all of Jordan’s family, friends and colleagues at this time. I had the pleasure of meeting Jordan several times at Hillarys salon in Ranelagh and he had such a gorgeous, charming, kind and funny personality and his smile was always the warmest welcome at the salon. I always enjoyed having the chats with Jordan, he really was a shining light. May he rest in peace,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I knew Jordan from his time in Hillary's and he had a huge impact on me. I genuinely always looked forward to his warm welcome and hearing the latest news and funny stories he would tell me. He absolutely lit up the room and oozed charisma and kindness. My deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues, he was a real star. May he rest in eternal peace”.

The team at RTÉ’s My Yellow Brick Road, which Jordan presented in 2019, also offered their condolences to his friends and family after learning of his death.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we learned of the passing of our dear friend Jordan Dunbar, (or in his words StunBar).

“Jordan was full of life, love and fun and we would like to remember those happy days and celebrate his life.

“Our sincere sympathy to Jordan’s family and close friends of which there are many. May he rest in peace.

“My Yellow Brick Road was about sharing life experiences and empowering each other along life’s journey, help is always at hand so please reach out and talk, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”