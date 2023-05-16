Morning traffic and travel: Collision on M50, M4, breakdown in Dublin Tunnel

There are delays for motorists this morning following a number of collisions.

a collision has occurred on the M50 northbound between junction 9, Red Cow and junction 7, Lucan with the third lane affected.

A separate collision has occurred on the M4N4 eastbound between junction 6, Cellbridge, and junction 7, Maynooth with the middle lane affected.

A car has also broken down on the M4/N4 J02 at Liffey Valley westbound, with the hard shoulder affected.

A separate vehicle has broken down in the Dublin Tunnel in the right lane northbound creating delays.