Minister wants to see Dublin’s Iveagh Market building pulled ‘back from the brink’

The condition of the Iveagh Market building in The Liberties is of growing concern. Pic: Gerry Mooney

There is fresh hope that measures will be taken to protect the historic Iveagh Market building in the Liberties from further decline, following comments by a Government minister.

The poor condition of the iconic Francis Street landmark was raised by Senator Rebecca Moynihan (Lab) at a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The building, which ceased operating as a market in the 1990s, is at the centre of a legal dispute over its ownership.

Last December, Lord Iveagh invoked a “reverter clause” in the original deeds that stated the building could be repossessed if it was not being used for its intended purpose as a market.

The move sparked legal action from publican Martin Keane, who had secured two previous planning permissions to develop the building, although the projects did not proceed.

Senator Moynihan claimed the Iveagh Market had “been allowed to fall into severe dereliction”, and Storm Barra had left the roof close to collapse. She added it would cost an estimated €23m “just to bring it up to a basic standard”.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan told the committee he had recently “reached out” to the Iveagh Trust to see how the matter could be progressed.

He said he shared the concerns of the wider community about the market, which he described as “a beautiful structure with a huge social history attached to it”.

He said his department’s grant programmes require “the establishment of clear lines of ownership and stewardship” but would not be sufficient for a project of this scale.

“This is a huge project that is going to take a significant capital investment,” Minister Noonan said.

He said he wants to see the building secured “before it deteriorates any further and pull it back from the brink”.

“It would be fantastic to see it restored to its former glory,” he added.

In a separate development, Dublin City Council has provided an update to councillors on its attempts to resolve the issue.

A motion submitted by Councillor Máire Devine (SF) at this month’s South Central Area Committee called for immediate action to be taken, “without prejudice”, to stabilise the structure and provide protective coverage where the roof had collapsed.

Cllr Devine’s motion stated: “This committee is appalled at the lack of urgent care and repair that is essential to safeguard the structure of the iconic Iveagh Market.”

It added that councillors have “no intention whatsoever of interfering or hindering the ongoing negotiations regarding ownership”.

In its report, Dublin City Council said it was involved in a mediation process with other parties to resolve legal issues affecting the building.

“Within the process, the parties are trying to reach agreement on the essential works required to stabilise the building and make it watertight,” it said.

“To this end, there has been progress and we would hope to have agreement on the works and programme for same shortly.”

Lindy Taylor, a tour guide in the Liberties, said while the future of the Iveagh Market can be decided at a later date, the priority must be to ensure the building does not fall down, which she claimed was “an immediate and genuine possibility”.

James Madigan, a spokesperson for Liberties Cultural Association, said they were encouraged by Minister Noonan’s comments and Dublin City Council’s report on the matter.

“We are delighted with the recent progress made,” he told Independent.ie. “The Iveagh Market building urgently needs to be stabilised and secured as soon as possible to prevent further damage.

“To have the market made safe for future generations is of utmost importance.”

The Iveagh Market was gifted to the people of Dublin by the Guinness family in 1906 to provide a permanent home for stall holders who operated around St Patrick’s Cathedral.