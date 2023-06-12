MEP calls for changes in permanent pedestrianisation plan in Malahide

A Dublin MEP has called for changes to design proposals to permanently pedestrianise New Street in Malahide.

The proposed development will extend the full length of New Street from Main Street, also known as The Diamond, to Strand Street and include parts of Main Street, Ross Terrace and Strand Street in Malahide.

The development includes widening footpaths, new greenery, public seating, and upgraded street surfaces in the pedestrianised area.

The scheme closed for public consultation earlier this month and received 204 submissions, largely objecting amid concerns over traffic, deliveries, anti-social behaviour and potential loss of trade to businesses.

As part of the development, the street will still cater for emergency services and one-way access from 7am to 11am each day for deliveries from Main Street to New Street, while two-way access will be permitted from Strand Street to Ross’s Terrace via New Street.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe has welcomed the scheme, however, has critcised the amount of on-street parking and lack of pedestrian crossings.

“Pedestrian crossings are too few and far between along The Mall to the East of New Street, and the proliferation of on-street parking makes life difficult for cyclists,” said the Dublin MEP.

“Until these issues are addressed, schemes such as this will continue to be controversial with local residents who feel they must depend on their cars to get around.

“New rules preventing bars and restaurants from playing music outdoors after 8:30pm may also be appropriate,” he said.

Outdoor dining zones will be installed including tables and chairs and other moveable structures, as well as seating, benches, litter bins and a water feature.

Two new loading bays will be added to each end of New Street and an accessible parking space in front of the HSE building. Cycle stands for 23 bicycles will be installed at six locations on New Street.

New public lighting will be installed, as well as an upgrade to the watermain and foul drainage networks and relocation of the surface water drainage network.

MEP Cuffe and Fingal County Councillors have called for similar schemes to now be introduced in Swords, Skerries and Balbriggan.

“Malahide thrives because it is animated by visitors who come from far and wide to experience its scenic beauty,” said Mr Cuffe.

“This scheme has great potential to enhance that lively atmosphere by providing a safe and pleasant village centre which can be freely explored by people of all ages.”

Meanwhile Councillor David Healy said the trial pedestrianisation of New Street during the pandemic demonstrated the “value” of making space for walking and cycling.

“It is good to see the plans to repave the street with rain gardens and public seating, as well as cafe seating for local businesses,” said Cllr Healy.

“There are some improvements needed to the plan, particularly for the existing trees to be replaced as the new trees grow to substitute for them, not all at once as apparently proposed.”

Councillor Karen Power said New Street is a “fantastic example” of how road allocation can enhance public spaces.

“Following the success of this project I look forward to working with David Storey and his team to produce something of a similar nature in my own ward of Balbriggan, Skerries, Loughshinny and Balrothery,” she said.