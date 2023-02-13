Mattress Mick, The Musical searching for star to play lead role

Mattress Mick, The Musical, will tell the story of Michael Flynn's colourful life. Pic: Damien Eagers

Producers are on the hunt for an all-singing, all-dancing Dubliner to play the part of Mattress Mick in the musical about his life.

Auditions are taking place next Sunday, February 19, for Mattress Mick, The Musical, which tells the story of the hardship the salesman went through during the recession when he “only had €100 to his name”.

Writer and director Josephine McCaffery is the mastermind behind the musical about the life of Michael Flynn, which came about following a conversation with a friend.

“The musical is about Mick’s life story. It starts off with him working the Dandelion markets in Stephen’s Green in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s,” she said.

“It’s about him starting to work for himself, he was working at a bank, then he was a salesman in the markets.

“He was a Pearse Street boy, and if you were from Pearse Street back then, you weren’t allowed in anywhere. It was considered a rough side of town. Obviously, it’s not anymore.

“There’s a song called Pearse Street Boy, about how Mick works hard and tries to make his way as a young man, taking over the drapery shop and building up the business.”

Mick eventually creates a successful career for himself and thrives during the Celtic Tiger. But what goes up, must come down.

“There’s a song about the Celtic Tiger too where everybody is spending a lot of money, it marks that period everyone went through,” Ms McCaffery said.

“The musical takes us to the stage where Mick loses everything. It’s his journey of building himself up to losing everything because of the Celtic Tiger and how he turns it all around.

Expand Close Mattress Mick, aka Michael Flynn. Pic: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mattress Mick, aka Michael Flynn. Pic: Steve Humphreys

“He went bankrupt, he lost everything, lost all his businesses except for the Pearse Street shop. He only had €100 to his name, he had nothing.

“Then he meets Paul Kelly and they come up with the idea of creating a character to help rebuild his business and try to win everything back.

“They released a song called Back With A Bang. It has an Only Fools and Horses feel to it, about trying to make ends meet.

“It’s very Dublin. There’s a song called We’ve The Music of the City Tonight, which mentions Grafton Street, Molly Malone and Oscar Wilde.

“It brings in old Dublin, new Dublin, it’s about the good times of the Celtic Tiger, and the bad times of the recession. A lot of people will be able to relate to it,” she added.

The show is expected to take to the stage at the Liberty Hall Theatre on April 27 and 28.

They are currently on the search for someone aged between 20 and 40 with a strong singing voice, comfortable with dancing and can confidently speak with a Dublin accent.

They also need three “versatile male actors” and three “versatile female actresses”, as well as a wide range of people to take part in street and market scenes.

For anyone auditioning they will have to sing a song and recite a short passage from the script.

Auditions will take place at the Lir Drama Academy on Pearse Street on Sunday, February 19.