Matt Damon’s Dalkey lockdown hideaway up for rent at €8,400 per week

Ischia overlooks the Irish Sea and has an indoor and outdoor pool.

The luxury Dalkey home once rented by Matt Damon and formerly owned by Eddie Irvine is back on the market for rent at €8,400 per week.

Ischia, located on the illustrious Sorrento Road in Dalkey, overlooks the Irish Sea and stands at a palatial 5,500 sqft.

It was home to Matt Damon for a portion of 2020 Covid lockdown when the US actor was in Ireland filming The Last Duel.

Damon and his family spent months in the property when lockdown meant they could not travel home to the US and the actor had nothing but compliments for the locale and locals alike.

He was seen carrying his swimming gear in a shopping bag on Dalkey beach and also visited local shops and cafés during his stay.

Ischia became the most expensive property to rent in Ireland in 2020 when the then owner, former Ferrari Formula One driver Eddie Irvine raised the rent from €7,000 per month previously sought to €7,000 per week.

Ischia was sold for €3.5m in 2021, but due to the attention itreceived as a result of the US actor’s stay in 2020, it appears a Damon premium has now been placed on the property as a new owner has upped the rent to an eye-watering €8,400 per week.

It is listed by Five Star International, who specialise in luxury travel and real estate.

The minimum leasehold is three months and to top it all off you pay a €200 cleaning fee when you leave.

The contemporary outdoor pool links to an indoor pool area and there's a party-size Jacuzzi with views across Dublin Bay. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the house also has a snooker table, games room, a bar and a cinema room.

