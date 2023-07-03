Man told gardaí he was ‘Ruby Walsh’

A man who made a “headbutt motion” toward gardaí on the street told the officers his name was “Ruby Walsh” when they questioned him.

Declan Walsh (43) was arrested for public order offences after he gave the false name.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him a two-month suspended sentence.

Walsh, from Ballymun but with an address at a homeless hostel on Harcourt Street, pleaded guilty to charges including threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on duty at Abbey Street on May 5 when they saw the accused standing outside a store.

As they passed, he made an “aggressive headbutt motion” toward the gardaí and shouted at them.

The gardaí spoke to him and asked his name, to which he replied, “Ruby Walsh”.

Walsh had 179 previous convictions for charges including public order offences.

The accused had a “chaotic” past which led him into addiction and homelessness, his lawyer said. He had a number of operations and was in great discomfort.

Judge Smyth suspended the two-month sentence for a year on condition the accused keeps the peace and is of good behaviour.