Man lay drunk on Luas tram tracks

Kurtanet Umerov (59) was found lying on the Luas tram tracks in central Dublin. Stock image

​A drunken man found lying on the Luas tram tracks in central Dublin was a danger to himself and others, a court heard.

Kurtanet Umerov (59) was arrested for his own safety when gardaí found him on the tracks, unable to stand.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation of Offenders Act at Dublin District Court.

Umerov, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to O’Connell Street where the defendant was lying on the Luas tracks.

There was a strong smell of alcohol from him when gardaí spoke to him.

And they tried to stand him up, but he was unable to stand unaided.

He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

The court heard Umerov had 17 previous convictions, all of a similar nature, a garda sergeant said.

The accused was an “extremely unwell man,” and had psychiatric difficulties, his solicitor Tracy Horan said, asking the judge to be as lenient as he could.

Umerov had been in custody due to the fact that he had nowhere else to go.

The court heard he had never been given the benefit of the Probation Act before and the judge said he would dismiss the charge under the Act on this occasion.​