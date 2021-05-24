Man hit dog-walker and kicked his pet in unprovoked assault

A 48-YEAR-OLD man is awaiting sentence for attacking a dog-walker and his pet during an unprovoked assault in Dublin.

Aidan Mulkearn, with an address at South Circular Road, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and assault causing harm in connection with the incident on Winetavern Street, in the south city centre on the morning of September 13 last year.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy told Dublin District Court that the injured party, a 41-year-old man, was walking his dog.

Mulkearn passed them and kicked the dog, but was then challenged by the pet owner.

Mulkearn “struck the injured party in the face” leaving him with a bleeding lip, the court heard. The dog-owner did not require medical attention.

Judge Treasa Kelly accepted jurisdiction for the case to be kept in the district court, and not to send it forward to the circuit court which can impose lengthier sentences.

The accused also had other assault charges and has also entered guilty pleas to them, she noted.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said his client faces a number of prosecutions for incidents which took place over a short period of time last year in the Dublin 8 area.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a man at South Circular Road on September 14, and another assault causing harm to a man on August 21 at Harrington Street.

Guilty pleas were also entered to two other attacks on two other men, on September 8 and August 24, which were less serious, minor assaults that did not result in physical injuries. Both of them also occurred at Harrington Street.

He was pleading guilty to all matters and has not come to garda attention over recent months, his solicitor told the court.

Mr Keenan asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence probation report.

Victim impact statements needed to be taken, Judge Kelly said.

She adjourned the case until a date in June.

Mulkearn, who did not address the court, was remanded on continuing bail.



