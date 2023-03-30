Man dies at home from injuries sustained during altercation in Dublin city

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man died from injuries sustained during an altercation in Dublin city centre.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning - March 24, 2023 – in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street area and investigators are appealing for information.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an public order incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday 24th March 2023 in the Dublin 2 area,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any persons who may have been in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street areas between 1.15am and 2.30am and witnessed an altercation between a number of males are asked to contact investigating Gardaí.”

A man aged in his early 30s, later passed away at his home as a result of the injuries he sustained.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but gardaí said the results are not being released for “operational reasons”.

An incident room has been established at Pearse Street Garda Station and an investigation is continuing under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

“Two men (aged in their 20s and 30s) were arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Garda Stations in Dublin. They have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the garda spokesperson added.

“Any persons travelling in the Coppinger Row/William Street areas between 1.15am and 2.30am who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”